Magashule tight lipped on whether he is the main agenda at NEC meeting

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has briefed the media on the much awaited NEC meeting.

He has remained mum on whether he was the main agenda at the meeting.

Magashule is facing challenges after he was arrested on corruption-related charges, with his detractors in the ANC calling him to step aside.

ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule has remained mum on whether he was the main agenda in the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, describing it as fruitful and uniting.

Magashule held a doorstop virtual media briefing on Monday afternoon on the ongoing meeting which began on Sunday night.

He did not take any questions from the media only saying that he would brief the media more extensively when the three day meeting concludes.

He said President Cyril Ramaphosa had delivered a political overview which was informative, "giving us direction and uniting the ANC".

He added that former Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma are attending the meeting in the capacity as ex-officio members.

So far, he said, the NEC, the party's highest decision-making body between conferences, was engaged in matters related to the economy, unemployment, its relationship with its alliance partners, and the local general elections taking place next year.

Said Magashule:

The meeting is quite frank, we are discussing all [sic] whatever challenges the movement has been facing since Nasrec and beyond and we are happy that the meeting is quite a good meeting of the ANC closing the year with the fact that the ANC has to unite. We are focused on conference resolutions and the fact that conference resolutions have to be implemented. We are happy that the organisation is at one.

Magashule who faces 21 counts of corruption, money laundering, and fraud did not mention whether damning charges against him had been the subject of discussions during the second day of the meeting.

News24 reported that there were half a dozen legal opinions sourced on the implications of the party's August NEC resolution - that those who are charged with a crime should step aside. The legal opinions were conflicting and ranged between it being unconstitutional; to a legal opinion that stated that Magashule should be forced by the NEC to step aside.

It became a manifest bone of contention when party leaders defied the resolution and Magashule openly stated after his first court appearance that only branches of the ANC could remove him.

The ANC's NEC report that was meant to process the litany of legal opinions would also be presented on Monday. Sources in the NEC told News24 on Sunday that the matter divided the two factions in the ANC, those loyal to Ramaphosa and leaders loyal to Magashule.

It is understood that Magashule's supporters want the resolution scrapped, using two legal opinions to bolster their argument that it is unconstitutional. They are also set to argue that if Magashule had to step aside, Ramaphosa should too because he was implicated in a Public Protector report related to the CR17 campaign. That report is currently on review in the Constitutional Court.

Supporters of the president are adamant, however, that the legal opinions should be ignored. They argue that the "step-aside" resolution was a political matter.

