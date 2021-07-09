Magashule to appeal court judgment upholding his suspension from the ANC

Ace Magashule said he would appeal a high court judgment that had upheld his suspension.

A full bench ruled that the ANC's step-aside rule was constitutionally sound.

Magashule said he did not agree with the judgment read out by Judge Jody Kollapen.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule intends to appeal the judgment of the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that upheld his suspension from the ANC.

"We will appeal the decision of the court," he said.

A full bench of the court ruled on Friday that his suspension was valid and that the ANC's step-aside rule was constitutionally sound. It also ruled that Magashule's attempt to, in turn, suspend President Cyril Ramaphosa, had no merit.

Magashule said he viewed the judgment as "politics verse the law", adding that "it is wrong and we will appeal".

He was speaking in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.

Magashule argued that the suspension meant his rights had been trampled on, but the court ruled that he had been afforded a hearing before the ANC suspended him.

Judge Jody Kollapen, reading out the judgment on Friday, said: "He participated in all the processes relating to the development, formulation and adoption of the resolution of the national conference regarding this matter, including the resolution of the NEC that resulted in the formulations of the guidelines on the implementation of the step-aside principle."

Magashule said the court got it wrong on this aspect. He said he was not afforded a fair hearing before his suspension.

Magashule was suspended based on the ANC's step-aside rule after being criminally charged in connection with the Free State asbestos eradication tender worth millions of rand.

He challenged the ANC's step-aside rule and argued that rule 25.70 of the ANC was unconstitutional.

In handing down judgment, Kollapen also said that rule 25.70 of the ANC constitution could not be struck down because it was silent on the principle of natural justice. The court found that rule 25.70 was constitutional.

Magashule insisted that the step-aside policy was a distortion of the ANC's national conference resolution.

"It is a well-managed political manipulation," he said.

