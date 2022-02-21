31m ago

Magashule’s allies bicker over whether Luthuli House is a shell of what it used to be

Juniour Khumalo
Juniour Khumalo
Suspended ANC staff member, Carl Niehaus outside the Johannesburg Central Police Station on Wednesday 15 September 2021 after laying charges against the ANC.
Juniour Khumalo/News24
  • Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's allies could not agree on whether Luthuli House is better off or poorer without him at the helm. 
  • Magashule's staunch ally, suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus, says Luthuli House is now a shell of its former self. 
  • This assertion was publicly challenged by ANC spokesperson Dakota Legoete who says the revolutionary house is still formidable despite internal factions. 

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's allies, suspended member Carl Niehaus and party spokesperson Dakota Legoete cannot agree on whether Luthuli House is now a shell of what it used to be without Magashule at the helm. 

Addressing the media after the first day of pretrial hearings in the R255 million asbestos fraud and corruption trial, the temperamental Niehaus boldly claimed the ANC's headquarters was now in a "chaotic state" and a shadow of its former glory. 

"We need to have the secretary-general of the ANC back in the office of the ANC. You can see the chaos that has taken root in the ANC at the moment. The staff salaries are not paid, and when you go to Luthuli House, it's an empty shell. 

"Conferences are being postponed time and again because the management of the ANC is collapsing. For the sake of the ANC, comrade Magashule needs to get back into that office. It is under these conditions that the request for this case to be thrown out does not only make legal sense, but also makes political sense," said Niehaus. 

Legoete interjected, saying Luthuli House was actually not a shell. 

"Look, a revolution is not pursued by one person, but it's a collective effort. Whether Magashule is there or whether some of us are not there, the movement and the revolution will continue, and I think that's what we need to understand. That is also the secretary-general's understanding. 

"But so far, the point that comrade Carl [Niehaus] was speaking to is that it's unfortunate that we are regressing and being diverted from dealing with real issues that affect our people on a daily basis. 

"Education, infrastructure, and other things are what we should be dealing with not attending court cases. We are not saying corruption charges should not be brought against people, but let the charges be real, not these flimsy charges," said Legoete. 

He questioned why Magashule, who is said in the charges to be a beneficiary of the proceeds of corruption, was being charged with the alleged perpetrators before they were even found guilty. 

"The NPA [National Prosecuting Authority] should have charged the perpetrators, found them guilty, and then gone after the beneficiaries.

"Now, it just looks suspicious that the perpetrators have not even been proven to have done any wrongdoing. Still, the alleged beneficiaries are also charged in the same charge sheet," said Legoete. 

Magashule also distanced himself from Niehaus' assertions, saying despite being suspended, he was still working and Luthuli House was a revolutionary house. 

"Niehaus is a member of the ANC, and he has expressed his own views," said Magashule. 

On Monday, Magashule's co-accused, including businessman Edwin Sodi, sought to have the asbestos case thrown out on the basis that it was improperly founded on evidence led at the State Capture Inquiry. 

Magashule's own challenge to the case against him will be heard in the Bloemfontein High Court on Tuesday. 

