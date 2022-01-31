11m ago

Magashule's fate sealed as supreme court dismisses appeal against ANC suspension

Qaanitah Hunter
Ace Magashule.
Darren Stewart, Gallo Images
  • The SCA dismissed Ace Magashule's appeal bid against his suspension. 
  • The court dismissed his application, with costs, without hearing the matter. 
  • Magashule was contesting a high court judgment that upheld his suspension from the ANC. 

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's appeal of a judgment that declared his suspension from the party was lawful.

In a one-page judgment, the court dismissed the appeal with costs.

"The application for leave to appeal is dismissed, with costs, on the grounds that there is no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal and there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard," the court ruled. 

Magashule's SCA bid came after the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg dismissed his appeal application in September.

On 13 November, he filed papers spelling out why he believed the SCA should grant him access for leave to appeal the court ruling on his suspension.

The corruption-charged Magashule told the court Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle was proof there was a selective application of the ANC's step-aside rule. 

He argued the court had erred when it found nothing wrong with the ANC national executive committee's interpretation of the step-aside resolution. 

If granted permission to appeal, Magashule said he planned to introduce new evidence to strengthen his argument.

In response, ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said he had not met the grounds required to convince the SCA to hear his latest attempt to overturn his suspension.

She argued that Magashule should not be allowed to introduce new evidence. 

Magashule was suspended from the ANC in May 2021 after he was criminally charged for corruption. 

The ANC's step-aside policy forces party leaders charged with corruption to be temporarily removed from their positions. 

Magashule has fought his suspension, saying the step-aside rule was an effort to deal with him politically. 

