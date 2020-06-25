15m ago

add bookmark

Magashule's former bodyguard back in court in October over stolen Pierneef painting

The Pierneef painting (via Twitter)
The Pierneef painting (via Twitter)
  • The man accused of stealing a Pierneef painting from Ace Magashule's office will return to court on 26 October.
  • Richard Metler is expected to enter into a plea and the case will go to trial. 
  • The painting, valued at R8 million, was removed from Magashule's office when he was the premier of the Free State in 2018.

A man with reportedly close connections to former Free State premier Ace Magashule, Ricardo Metler, appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday in connection with a Pierneef painting that was stolen from the premier's office. 

Captain Lloyd Ramovha of the Hawks said Metler's case was postponed to 26 October for plea and trial purposes. 

"The alleged stolen painting was taken to Strauss and Co Auctioneers in Gauteng to determine the value and to be auctioned. The value of the painting was evaluated at R8 million. The said painting was seized at the auctioneers," Ramovha added in a statement on Thursday.

The Daily Maverick reported the Hawks' investigation suggested Metler removed the painting by South African painter JH Pierneef from a safe in Magashule's office in February 2018. It belonged to the Free State government.

Metler was on Magashule's security detail and is said to be close to the now secretary-general of the ANC.  

Cleaning out office

He told the Daily Maverick Magashule had mistakenly given him the painting while he helped him clean out his office when his term as premier came to an end. 

Metler reportedly said this was an "honest mistake", and the artwork was accidentally placed among Magashule's things.

However, the painting was allegedly passed onto a Bloemfontein businessman who reportedly took it to an auction house to have it valued. The auction house, concerned about the painting's origins, reportedly called in Pierneef experts to locate the painting's true owner. 

An art expert alerted provincial government officials one of their paintings might have been stolen after an image of the painting was reportedly used by the auction house in an advert calling for consignments for an upcoming auction, the Daily Maverick reported.

Metler was facing charges of fraud, money laundering, theft and defeating the ends of justice, News24 earlier reported. 

Collateral

According to the indictment, he met with businessman Wei-Lin Hsu and allegedly asked him to lend him R2.1 million. Hsu then demanded collateral that his money would be paid back.

The indictment states Metler later arrived at Hsu's premises with the painting wrapped in a blanket. He said it was a gift from Magashule. Hsu then took the painting to Strauss & Co for it to be assessed. 

The indictment stated Metler failed to provide proof in writing from the former premier he had given him the painting as a gift.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton

Related Links
Man to appear in court for allegedly stealing Pierneef painting from Free State premier's office
Ace Magashule 'gives away' Pierneef painting worth more than R6m
Ace Magashule and the R8m Pierneef painting: Hawks hand docket to NPA for decision
Read more on:
ace magashulecrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As SA passes the 100 000 mark of Covid cases, how are you feeling about the pandemic?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm more afraid than ever
19% - 2483 votes
I'm worried, but have adapted to the 'new normal'
50% - 6544 votes
I'm no longer concerned
31% - 4021 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.12
(+1.49)
ZAR/GBP
21.28
(+1.58)
ZAR/EUR
19.22
(+1.91)
ZAR/AUD
11.80
(+1.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.74)
Gold
1761.89
(+0.05)
Silver
17.76
(+1.67)
Platinum
801.00
(+0.17)
Brent Crude
40.50
(-5.15)
Palladium
1833.00
(-1.23)
All Share
53914.05
(-0.98)
Top 40
49732.92
(-0.92)
Financial 15
10172.66
(+0.48)
Industrial 25
74731.21
(-1.82)
Resource 10
50486.18
(-0.37)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | It's official: Roodekrans' black eagles are proud parents
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20176.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo