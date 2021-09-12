1h ago

add bookmark

Magashule's foundation mum over students stranded in Turkey

accreditation
Compiled by Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Students sent overseas through Ace Magashule's foundation are destitute.
Students sent overseas through Ace Magashule's foundation are destitute.
PHOTO: Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty
  • Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's foundation is keeping mum as the government sought to help students it sponsored to study in Turkey.
  • The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said South African embassy officials in Turkey were helping the students out financially.
  • The foundation sent the students to Turkey in 2017.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation says letters sent to suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's foundation regarding the students stranded in Turkey went unanswered, leaving embassy officials to help them out.

"Letters were written to the foundation and all other stakeholders. To date, nothing has been forthcoming from the foundation," said department spokesperson Lunga Ngqengelele on Sunday.

The Sunday Times reported at least 21 students studying at the private Bahcesehir University were evicted from the Bogazici student dormitory after the foundation failed to pay the rent.

According to Bogazici's owner, the foundation owed R13 million in unpaid rent.

READ | Ace Magashule's foundation failed to pay university fees in Turkey, stranded students claim

The students, who arrived in Turkey in 2017, reportedly slept in public parks and were then helped out by embassy staffers who found them two tiny apartments.

Ngqengelele said the department was not allowed to financially help citizens abroad.

"The law doesn't allow such, because otherwise we would have serious problems with the Auditor-General. Hence, officials at the embassy in Turkey are helping these fellow South Africans out of their own pocket.

"When you leave South Africa, we require that you at least inform us of your destination so that we can help you in the case of an emergency. That is a courtesy gesture from the department for citizens who travel overseas," he added.

The Free State government sent students to study overseas when Magashule was the premier.

Most went to Cuba, China and Turkey, much to the dismay of opposition parties which argued enrolling the students at local universities would cost much less.

Bahcesehir University awarded Magashule an honourary doctorate in 2017.

News24 could not reach Magashule for comment, but left him messages requesting a response.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
turkeyeducation
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
17% - 1500 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
56% - 5054 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
19% - 1705 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 754 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?

11 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Zuma, the untouchable?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.21
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.65
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,787.69
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
2,139.23
0.0%
Platinum
958.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.92
+2.1%
Top 40
58,176
+0.3%
All Share
64,296
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,698
+0.6%
Industrial 25
81,827
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,848
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way

07 Sep

Free art therapy, drama and stories help inner-city children in Joburg find their way
WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no...

07 Sep

WATCH | First girl rugby player in Masiphumelele determined to show sport has no gender
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo