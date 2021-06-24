Magashule's lawyers accuse the ANC of ignoring deadline to file court papers

Dali Mpofu compared the treatment of his client, Ace Magashule, to that of a rape victim.

Mpofu wanted the ANC to be punished for not adhering to deadlines.

Magashule's team is expected to wrap up their arguments, with the ANC's lawyers responding on Friday.

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's lawyer, Dali Mpofu SC, has used a metaphor to liken his client to a rape victim.



In arguments heard before a lunch adjournment on Thursday, Mpofu said:

The problem with what is going on is the victim is now being made to justify why she was wearing a short skirt, and that is wrong. You don't do that.

Judge Jody Kollapen asked why Mpofu believed the ANC should be made to pay costs for not adhering to Magashule's urgent deadline to file their papers.

Mpofu said the reason why he wanted to deal with it was "exactly because there was no application for condonation" from the ANC to explain why they missed Magashule's deadline in May, something which would have meant this case would have been heard earlier.

Magashule was suspended from the ANC last month.

Mpofu complained that the people "who were supposed to apply for condonation are now sitting there and having a good time".

Referring to his client, he said: "It's not for the applicant to come and convince this court as some kind of reverse onus on why he hasn't suffered prejudice."

Using another metaphor, he said you cannot come to the police station and report car theft and then have the police asking you why you left your door open.

Another member of Magashule's legal team, Mpati Qofa, argued in favour of some of the documents being struck out because they are "vexatious, irrelevant, annoying and prejudicial" to Magashule, and that they were not helping the court.

Judge Sharise Weiner, however, asked her if she felt that she had suffered prejudice because she had to read the papers.



The case is being heard virtually, but some of Magashule's supporters, including Luthuli House staffer, spokesperson for the now-disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Veterans Association and national executive committee member, Joe Maswanganyi, gathered before the Johannesburg High Court in a symbolic show of support.

It was reported that a mobile truck was set up as a stage, from which to address supporters, but no supporters had arrived by the morning.

It's unclear whether concerns about Johannesburg's skyrocketing Covid-19 infection rate played a role in this.

Magashule's lawyers are expected to wrap up arguments late on Thursday, with the ANC's lawyers responding on Friday.