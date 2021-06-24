10m ago

add bookmark

Magashule's lawyers accuse the ANC of ignoring deadline to file court papers

accreditation
Carien du Plessis
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ace Magashule.
Ace Magashule.
Gallo Images/Darren Stewart
  • Dali Mpofu compared the treatment of his client, Ace Magashule, to that of a rape victim. 
  • Mpofu wanted the ANC to be punished for not adhering to deadlines. 
  • Magashule's team is expected to wrap up their arguments, with the ANC's lawyers responding on Friday. 

Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule's lawyer, Dali Mpofu SC, has used a metaphor to liken his client to a rape victim. 

In arguments heard before a lunch adjournment on Thursday, Mpofu said:

The problem with what is going on is the victim is now being made to justify why she was wearing a short skirt, and that is wrong. You don't do that.

Judge Jody Kollapen asked why Mpofu believed the ANC should be made to pay costs for not adhering to Magashule's urgent deadline to file their papers. 

Mpofu said the reason why he wanted to deal with it was "exactly because there was no application for condonation" from the ANC to explain why they missed Magashule's deadline in May, something which would have meant this case would have been heard earlier.

Magashule was suspended from the ANC last month. 

Mpofu complained that the people "who were supposed to apply for condonation are now sitting there and having a good time".

READ | Ace Magashule sympathiser claims suspension was a 'coup'

Referring to his client, he said: "It's not for the applicant to come and convince this court as some kind of reverse onus on why he hasn't suffered prejudice."

Using another metaphor, he said you cannot come to the police station and report car theft and then have the police asking you why you left your door open. 

Another member of Magashule's legal team, Mpati Qofa, argued in favour of some of the documents being struck out because they are "vexatious, irrelevant, annoying and prejudicial" to Magashule, and that they were not helping the court. 

READ | Thabo Mbeki: Why someone like Ace Magashule shouldn't have become premier

Judge Sharise Weiner, however, asked her if she felt that she had suffered prejudice because she had to read the papers.

The case is being heard virtually, but some of Magashule's supporters, including Luthuli House staffer, spokesperson for the now-disbanded Umkhonto we Sizwe Veterans Association and national executive committee member, Joe Maswanganyi, gathered before the Johannesburg High Court in a symbolic show of support.

It was reported that a mobile truck was set up as a stage, from which to address supporters, but no supporters had arrived by the morning.

It's unclear whether concerns about Johannesburg's skyrocketing Covid-19 infection rate played a role in this. 

Magashule's lawyers are expected to wrap up arguments late on Thursday, with the ANC's lawyers responding on Friday. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ancace magashuledali mpofujohannesburggautengpoliticscourts
Lottery
One person bags R242k in the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think South Africa needs tighter restrictions to combat the third wave?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the situation is grim and needs serious measures
29% - 2811 votes
No, we cannot afford more lockdowns
32% - 3055 votes
Yes, but only in provinces where it is out of control
39% - 3785 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.23
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.78
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.98
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.79
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,787.45
+0.5%
Silver
26.08
+0.8%
Palladium
2,633.50
+0.7%
Platinum
1,093.00
+0.2%
Brent Crude
75.19
+0.5%
Top 40
60,144
+0.6%
All Share
66,212
+0.6%
Resource 10
63,660
+1.0%
Industrial 25
86,931
+0.2%
Financial 15
13,029
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun 2021

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further

23 Jun

Garrick Higgo 'excited' for Tokyo Olympics, aims to improve even further
Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban

23 Jun

Troubled Olympic star Luvo Manyonga breaks silence after 4-year ban
No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go

23 Jun

No booze, no autographs: Tokyo Olympics unveil fan rules with a month to go
Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered

22 Jun

Blitzbok Ndhlovu's Olympic dream shattered
Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go

22 Jun

Troubled Tokyo Olympics near finish line with one month to go
Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan

20 Jun

Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus on arrival in Japan
Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again

19 Jun

Wayde finally qualifies for Tokyo Olympics, Caster fails once again
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21175.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo