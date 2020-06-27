34m ago

add bookmark

Magda Wierzycka files R10m defamation lawsuit against IOL, Independent Media

Azarrah Karrim
Magda Wierzycka. Photo: Netwerk24
Magda Wierzycka. Photo: Netwerk24
  • Sygnia CEO, Magda Wierzycka has filed a R10 million lawsuit against IOL, Independent Media as well as business journalist Adri Senekal De Wet.
  • In court papers, Wierzycka says an article published by Independent Media defames her personally and professionally. 
  • Independent Media says it is looking forward to seeing Wierzycka in court.

Magda Wierzycka, CEO of JSE listed company Sygnia, has filed a defamation lawsuit for an article published on IOL which, she says, attacks her personally and professionally.

Included in the lawsuit is Independent Online, Independent Media and the author of the article, Adri Senekal De Wet.

According to Wierzycka, the article, published on 18 May 2020 entitled "Magda Wierzycka should mind her own dirty laundry before launching dirty tricks" makes various false character judgments and accusations against her.

READ | Independent Media ordered to remove defamatory articles, pay R300 000 in damages

According to court papers, Wierzycka says the article is defamatory because it paints her as "dishonest" and "not a fit and proper person to occupy the position of [CEO] of the second plaintiff, or any other company".

She says the article alleges that she "promoted, and continues to promote, the interests of the second plaintiff in a manner that is dishonest, and with the intention to mislead the general public" and "is of low moral character by engaging in an extra-marital affair".

Wierzycka is suing for R10 million which, she said, will be donated to charity.

She also wanted the article to be taken down.

ALSO READ | EC Treasury probes ‘suspect’ R160m IT tender awarded to Iqbal Survé’s firm

This is the third defamation lawsuit Wierzycka has filed against the company and Iqbal Surve, chairperson of Independent Media and Sekunjalo Investments.


Takudzwa Hove, COO of Independent Media, told News24 they had not yet received the court papers but that Independent Media, IOL and Senekal De Wet "will defend the suit and are confident the courts will find no merit in the suit brought against us".

"Independent Media stands by its journalists and by what has been published," Hove said.

According to Hove, the lawsuit is an attempt by Wierzycka to deflect attention and prevent the publication from writing about her.

"It is a media's inalienable right to report on the news and share information that is considered in the public interest. This, we believe, has been done with the information we published.

"We therefore look forward to meeting Ms Wiercycka in court to prove there is freedom of media in this country and that what was published was and is, correct," said Hove.

Related Links
Western Cape ANC to return Iqbal Survé's donation
'These are hurtful, ridiculous accusations' - media professionals respond to 'Stratcom' allegations
Journalists, commentator to sue Independent Media over 'defamatory' report
Read more on:
independent mediaiolsekunjalomagda wierzyckaiqbal survedefamationlawsuit
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In your experience, how many people in your community are wearing masks in public?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The vast majority
68% - 2943 votes
It's 50/50
18% - 785 votes
Most people are not wearing masks
13% - 573 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

8h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.26
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.39)
Gold
1770.24
(+0.06)
Silver
17.75
(+0.17)
Platinum
801.02
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
40.60
(-0.46)
Palladium
1870.00
(+0.59)
All Share
53648.05
(-0.49)
Top 40
49477.85
(-0.51)
Financial 15
9956.01
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
74797.25
(+0.09)
Resource 10
50189.63
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo