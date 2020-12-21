21 Dec

Magistrate arrested for alleged drunk driving during festive season operations in Gauteng

Lwandile Bhengu
(PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/GALLO IMAGES).

  • 976 people were arrested for various offences across Gauteng over the weekend.
  • A magistrate was arrested for alleged drunk driving in Kagiso.
  • Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela expressed concern over the number of people who continue to disregard lockdown regulations.  

A magistrate was one of 976 people arrested in Gauteng over the weekend during a series of festive season operations. 

The magistrate was one of two people arrested in the West Rand for allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol. 

"West Rand District embarked on various operations over the weekend and saw more than 184 people arrested. A 47-year-old magistrate is among 20 people arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol in Kagiso," said police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters. 

Peters added the rest were arrested for an array of crimes, including rape, hijacking and murder. In Ivory Park, the police raided a chop shop which contained eight suspected stolen trailers. The owner is still at large. 

"Vehicle parts linked to at least 15 cases of hijacking and/or theft, some dating as far back as December 2016, and a Toyota Venture whose engine were found to have been tampered with. One suspect was arrested during the joint intelligence-led raid at the premises in Ivory Park on Friday 18 December 2020." 

In Johannesburg, 118 people were arrested of which 52 were found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol.  

"Two popular Soweto liquor outlets were closed down and liquor confiscated for contravening lockdown regulations. Other suspects were arrested for crimes ranging from possession of unlicenced firearms and ammunition, possession of drugs, illegal gambling, assault, attempted theft of a motor vehicle, theft, reckless and negligent driving," said Peters.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela expressed concern over the number of people who continue to disregard lockdown regulation. 

"We will continue to intensify our operations throughout the duration of the festive season to ensure that people are safe and to enforce compliance with regulations. Police visibility will be intensified at the taxi ranks, bus terminals, national roads and other ports of entry as more people are expected to leave Gauteng this coming week," said Mawela.

