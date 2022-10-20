1h ago

Magistrate scolds officers wearing hats in court during appearance of 7 metro cops facing murder charges

Ntwaagae Seleka
EMPD members outside Tsakane Magistrate's Court ahead of the appearance of their seven colleagues.
OJ Koloti, Gallo Images
  • A Tsakane Magistrate's Court magistrate reprimanded Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers and told them "there must be proper decorum in court".
  • This was after they wore their hats in court.
  • The officers were there to support their seven colleagues, who are accused of murder.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officials who were in the Tsakane Magistrate's Court to support their colleagues on Thursday received a tongue-lashing from the magistrate for wearing their hats in court.

"This is a court of law. I can't reprimand public members and ignore officers who wear hats," Magistrate Ron Mncwabe said.

The officers quickly removed their blue hats.

"EMPD officers [regularly] come to this court with their hats on. I don't understand why. You must remove your hats before entering this court. There must be decorum in court. I can't come to court and sit on the Bench wearing a cap," Mncwabe added.

The officers were there to support Laurens Daniel Venter, 49, Nkululeko Walter Mtetwa, 36, Daniel Eric van Wyk, 39, Gideon Johannes Myburg, 60, Justin Sibusiso Ncube, 50, Thamodhran Pillay, 50, and Eugene Phillip Raubenheimer, 62.

In addition to a count of murder, the seven EMPD Tracing Unit officers have also been charged with attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and defeating ends of justice.

It is alleged that the officers killed Kwenzokwakhe Shabalala, 23, on 8 September in Langaville Extension 6, which is in Tsakane. Zenzele Mgaga, who was with Shabalala at the time, was wounded.

The officers claimed during their bail application that they were conducting an operation in Langaville that night and were travelling with an informer who led them to a property occupied by Shabalala, Mgaga, Dumisani Shezi and Wandile Sibeko. Shezi and Sibeko escaped unharmed.

The officers claimed they recovered a firearm on the property.

'Pick up your socks'

Last week, Mncwabe warned Gauteng police officers to "pick up your socks" and deal with unruly people who disrupt court proceedings.

He claimed the officers did nothing when the court building came under attack from a crowd of people opposed to the seven officers' release on bail. The crowd damaged the main gate and a glass door.

Mncwabe said no court building or official should ever be under any threat, especially in the presence of the police.

After Mncwabe granted the officers bail on 14 October, a group of men stormed into the Tsakane police station to look for them.

They then hurled insults at officers at the police station.

The seven officers were later seen sneaking out of the court building and leaving in marked and unmarked EMPD vehicles. 

They are out on R3 000 bail each.

The case was postponed to 10 January 2023.

