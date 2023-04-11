29m ago

Dr Nandipha, Bester arrest: Dr Pashy gets legal advice on stolen ID claims, denies receiving funding

  • Celebrity doctor Mmereka Ntshani, famously known as Dr Pashy, has denied receiving funding from Dr Nandipha Magudumana, who went on the run with Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester.
  • Dr Pashy is also seeking legal advice on allegations that Magudumana had assumed her identity while on the run.
  • Magudumana, Bester and a Mozambican national were arrested in Arusha, Tanzania, over the weekend.

Celebrity doctor Mmereka Ntshani, better known as Dr Pashy, is seeking legal advice on allegations that Dr Nandipha Magudumana assumed her identity while on the run with Facebook rapist, Thabo Bester.

"We have learnt with great concern through various media outlets of the potential stolen identity of our founder, Dr Mmereka Patience Martha Ntshani, by Dr Nandipha Magudumana," the Dr Pashy Foundation said.

"Dr Ntshani is seeking legal advice, and to the extent that these reports are true, the matter will be dealt with legally," the foundation added.

It sent out a statement on Monday after the arrest of Magudumana and Bester in Tanzania.

They had gone on the run after news organisation GroundUp broke the news of Bester's prison escape last month. 

According to the foundation, which identifies with the Power Women Group and the International Power Women Foundation, Magudumana was one of the guest speakers at a medical seminar Ntshani hosted in 2020.

It said in its statement: 

This event was in line with the organisation's sole purpose of inspiring, empowering and uplifting women and children.

After the event, according to the statement, the foundation entered into a public relations agreement with Vibes Africa Incorporated International - a company "wholly owned by Dr Nandipha Magudumana".

However, the foundation denied that Ntshani had received funding from Magudumana or the organisation affiliated with her.

Authorities initially believed that Bester had died in a fire in May 2022 at the Mangaung maximum-security prison, where he had been serving a life sentence for murder.

However, they later admitted that the charred body in the cell was not Bester's. The identity of the deceased has not yet been established.

The Dr Pashy Foundation sent out a statement on Monday following the arrest of celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana and Bester, who went on the run after GroundUp broke the news of Bester's prison escape last month.
At a press briefing on Saturday, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola announced that Magudumana, Bester and a Mozambican national had been arrested in Arusha, Tanzania.

Lamola said the convicted murderer was apprehended together with his "accomplices", Magudumana and a Mozambican national who was "assisting them".

They were found in alleged possession of multiple passports.

