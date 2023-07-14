58m ago

Share

Magudumana extradition: 'She told everyone willing to listen that she wanted to go home,' court hears

accreditation
Belinda Pheto
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Ditiro Selepe
  • Dr Nandipha Magudumana's lawyer has argued that she could never have consented to an illegal extradition.
  • Last month, a court dismissed Magudumana's appeal to have her arrest and detention declared unlawful and wrongful.
  • However, it was revealed in court on Friday that she had told everyone willing to listen that she wanted to go home. 

The issue of consent was a matter of contention on Friday morning in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein, where Dr Nandipha Magudumana's application for leave to appeal was heard.

Last month, the same court dismissed Magudumana's appeal for her arrest and detention to be declared unlawful and wrongful.

Although Judge Phillip Loubser said it was evident the process used to bring Magudumana back to the country was an extradition without due process and not deportation, she was well aware of the charges she would face when she arrived back in South Africa from Tanzania.

Loubser said Magudumana had consented to her removal because she wanted to be with her children. During arguments, Magudumana's lawyer, advocate Kessler Perumalsamy, said there were grounds for her case to be heard by the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Perumalsamy maintained that one could never consent to illegality, adding that it required someone to say: "I am okay with unconstitutional conduct."

READ | State says Magudumana wanted to return to her children, lied about being 'abducted' by SA cops

He said that if Magudumana had consented to her return to the country, it should have been in writing.

He asked:

Was she informed of the treaty between South Africa and Tanzania? What was she consenting to? Disguised extradition? Was it after Home Affairs exercised its powers unlawfully? When was consent made, and to whomever? Is it in writing?

Magudumana was arrested in Tanzania in April with her escaped prisoner boyfriend, Thabo Bester. She has two daughters from a previous marriage.

Arguing on behalf of the police and National Prosecuting Authority, advocate Neil Snellenburg SC poked holes in Magudumana's defence.

He pointed out that she had initially alleged to have been abducted and blindfolded, but had now changed her tune to say she had never consented to her removal from Tanzania.

"This is an argument Magudumana wants to profit from. They're looking for compelling reasons because they don't have prospects of success in the SCA," he said.

"There is no way Magudumana will convince any court that she abandoned some right to be stuck in Tanzania.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"According to the police, she told everyone willing to listen that she wanted to go home. Should they have left her in Tanzania when she wanted to come home?"

Snellenburg said Magudumana's leave to appeal should be dismissed.

Advocate Louis Pohl SC, for the Department of Home Affairs, said they would abide by whatever the court ordered.

Judgment has been reserved and will be delivered on 18 July.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
thabo besternandipha magudumanabloemfonteinfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 2880 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 562 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
-1.3%
Rand - Pound
23.79
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
20.36
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.43
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.6%
Platinum
974.60
+1.0%
Palladium
1,270.04
-0.8%
Gold
1,953.47
-0.4%
Silver
24.82
-0.3%
Brent-ruolie
81.36
+1.5%
Top 40
72,515
+0.7%
All Share
77,778
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,987
+0.9%
Industrial 25
107,080
+0.6%
Financial 15
16,592
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo