Magudumana goes to court, says arrest and 'abduction' from Tanzania were 'unlawful' - reports

Dr Nandipha Magudumana, accused of helping convicted rapist and killer Thabo Bester escape from prison, wants a court to declare her arrest and "abduction" in Tanzania in April "wrong and unlawful", according to reports.



She also wants to be released from detention immediately, and for a judge to declare all orders and warrants against her null and void, eNCA reported.

Her legal team filed papers in the Free State High Court in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Her lawyer Machini Motloung confirmed to News24 that the papers were served to "all the parties" involved.

The urgent application will be heard on Thursday, according to the Citizen.

Free State National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed the organisation was served the papers on Friday, before the close of business.

"I have not seen the papers. I honestly don't know the contents," Shuping said.

Magudumana is currently being detained at Kroonstad prison and appeared in court via a virtual link earlier this week.

She and five others, including her father, Zolile Sekeleni, are accused of helping Bester escape from prison on 3 May 2022.

She will appear with Sekeleni and Bester again on 20 June.



