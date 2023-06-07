Magudumana pleads with Bloemfontein High Court for leave to appeal its 'deportation' ruling in SCA

Dr Nandipha Magudumana has applied to the Bloemfontein High Court seeking relief to appeal its ruling against her extradition to South Africa.

On 5 June, the court ruled against Magudumana because she had willingly consented to leave Tanzania.

Magudumana claimed she had compelling reasons for the Supreme Court of Appeal to hear her matter.

Incarcerated Dr Nandipha Magudumana believes that her compelling reasons would convince the Bloemfontein High Court to grant her leave to appeal against its ruling in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Magudumana approached the High Court claiming that her deportation from Tanzania, where she was tracked and "deported" to South Africa on 13 April 2023, was unlawful.

Judge Phillip Loubser on Monday dismissed her urgent application.

He found that the "deportation" was, in fact, a "disguised extradition", however he ruled against Magudumana because she had willingly consented to leave the country with the convicted Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

In her court papers, Magudumana argued that the Constitutional Court and the SCA have yet to consider whether consent may be given to an unconstitutional and unlawful act.

Secondly, Magudumana claimed the cases relied on by the court to support its conclusion regarding consent were cases that were determined before the final Constitution was adopted and made no mention of the rights and values of the Constitution.

“Thirdly, if consent may render the respondents' conduct lawful and constitutional, it is in the interest of justice that the SCA consider the nature of the consent required. Under international law, consent to extradition must be expressed and unequivocal with full knowledge of all rights and benefits and reduced to writing.

News24 Supplied

"If the applicant was entitled to consent to her disguised extradition, then the SCA should consider whether the requirements for consent applicable to extraditions generally would apply to her disguised extradition,” the papers read.

Magudumana submitted that the court erred and misdirected itself.

The respondents in the matter include the Department of Home Affairs, Free State Director of Public Prosecutions, investigating officer Captain Tiego Jobo Flyman, the head of the Bizzah Makhate Prison, and the minister of police.