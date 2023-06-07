22m ago

Share

Magudumana pleads with Bloemfontein High Court for leave to appeal its 'deportation' ruling in SCA

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Dr Nandipha Magudumana.
Ditiro Selepe/ News24
  • Dr Nandipha Magudumana has applied to the Bloemfontein High Court seeking relief to appeal its ruling against her extradition to South Africa.
  • On 5 June, the court ruled against Magudumana because she had willingly consented to leave Tanzania.
  • Magudumana claimed she had compelling reasons for the Supreme Court of Appeal to hear her matter.

Incarcerated Dr Nandipha Magudumana believes that her compelling reasons would convince the Bloemfontein High Court to grant her leave to appeal against its ruling in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Magudumana approached the High Court claiming that her deportation from Tanzania, where she was tracked and "deported" to South Africa on 13 April 2023, was unlawful.

Judge Phillip Loubser on Monday dismissed her urgent application.

He found that the "deportation" was, in fact, a "disguised extradition", however he ruled against Magudumana because she had willingly consented to leave the country with the convicted Facebook rapist and murderer Thabo Bester.

In her court papers, Magudumana argued that the Constitutional Court and the SCA have yet to consider whether consent may be given to an unconstitutional and unlawful act.

READ | Magudumana's application dismissed: May have been disguised extradition, but she went willingly - judge

Secondly, Magudumana claimed the cases relied on by the court to support its conclusion regarding consent were cases that were determined before the final Constitution was adopted and made no mention of the rights and values of the Constitution.

“Thirdly, if consent may render the respondents' conduct lawful and constitutional, it is in the interest of justice that the SCA consider the nature of the consent required. Under international law, consent to extradition must be expressed and unequivocal with full knowledge of all rights and benefits and reduced to writing.

A notice from the Tanzanian government stating tha
A notice from the Tanzanian government stating that Dr Nandipha Magudumana is a prohibited immigrant.
News24 Supplied

"If the applicant was entitled to consent to her disguised extradition, then the SCA should consider whether the requirements for consent applicable to extraditions generally would apply to her disguised extradition,” the papers read.

Magudumana submitted that the court erred and misdirected itself.

The respondents in the matter include the Department of Home Affairs, Free State Director of Public Prosecutions, investigating officer Captain Tiego Jobo Flyman, the head of the Bizzah Makhate Prison, and the minister of police.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
nandipha magadumanabloemfointeinfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
17% - 886 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
24% - 1207 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 3036 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

7h ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

6h ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.11
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.78
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.46
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.72
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
1,019.72
-1.9%
Palladium
1,389.89
-1.3%
Gold
1,942.57
-1.1%
Silver
23.48
-0.5%
Brent Crude
76.29
-0.6%
Top 40
71,833
+0.3%
All Share
77,126
+0.4%
Resource 10
70,231
+1.0%
Industrial 25
103,486
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,357
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo