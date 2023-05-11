1h ago

Mahikeng exempt from load shedding after days of power outages - but only for 72 hours

Nicole McCain
Mahikeng has been granted a 72-hour stay from load shedding as businesses and consumers attempt to recover from more than ten days without electricity.
  • Mahikeng has received a 72-hour exemption from load shedding.
  • The town has been without power for more than 10 days after an explosion at a substation.
  • An exemption was requested for the same number of days the blackout lasted.

Mahikeng in the North West has received a 72-hour load shedding stay as businesses and consumers attempt to recover from more than 10 days without electricity.

The town lost power after an explosion at the Mimosa electrical substation.

DA spokesperson in the North West, Arista Annandale, said the party had lobbied for the exemption in the area, particularly in the central business district.

She said there was a request for an exemption for the same number of days the town had been without power, but Eskom's load shedding committee granted the municipality a three-day exemption instead.

"We welcome the three-day respite from load shedding, but the relief fails to adequately compensate for the inconvenience and financial losses residents and businesses suffered because of the blackout. We will write to Eskom again, requesting fair compensation on behalf of residents and businesses by exempting the entire area from load shedding for the full number of days of blackouts experienced," Annandale added.

She pointed out that the local economy had "suffered severe damage from these lengthy blackouts" and would "take years to recover".

Annandale added:

The DA has been in contact with a business owner who claimed losses of about R400 000, while the full extent of the financial impact on all businesses still needs to be assessed.

News24 was unable to get hold of Eskom's spokespeople in the province at the time of publication.

However, a well-placed insider told News24 that the exemption would cease at 14:00 on Thursday.

The insider added that the substation's control room was gutted during the fire. However, Eskom brought in a temporary, mobile control room and services were restored.

He added that it would likely take some time to carry out repairs at the substation because the damage was "huge" and a new control room would need to be built.

News24 previously reported that the fire had damaged the medium voltage control room, which is where all cables from the high-voltage side connect to supply various suburbs and villages. An investigation is under way to determine the extent and cost of the damage.

Eskom also previously said it could not commit to compensating businesses affected by power cuts in Mahikeng

"We cannot promise businesses to compensate them, but we empathise with what happened. We know that small and medium businesses suffered and people bought things like meat in their households, but we are not responsible for the explosion. We are awaiting the results of the investigation," the utility's Ezekiel Baruti told News24 at the time.


