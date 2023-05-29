42m ago

Share

Mahikeng hospital gets 18 incubators after newborns found to have been placed in cardboard boxes

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Not enough incubators and cribs at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital where babies were placed in cardboard boxes.
Not enough incubators and cribs at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital where babies were placed in cardboard boxes.
Facebook
  • Denosa alleged the Mahikeng hospital only had 25 incubators for 55 babies in the neonatal ICU last week. 
  • The North West health department confirmed that 18 incubators had since been sent to the hospital.
  • The department placed the nursing manager under precautionary suspension.

The Mahikeng provincial hospital has received 18 incubators after it came to light that newborn babies were recently placed in cardboard boxes. 

This was confirmed on Monday by North West spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane.

It came after a Facebook post showed babies wrapped in purple hospital blankets, with nasogastric tubes, in brown boxes. 

Last Friday, the North West health department announced it was investigating why the babies had been placed in cardboard boxes in the hospital's neonatal section.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa's (Denosa) provincial secretary, Reuben Molete, said the matter didn't need any investigation because it was a daily reality faced by healthcare workers in hospitals and clinics, due to the shortage of equipment and resources. 

READ | Mahikeng Provincial Hospital being probed after placing newborn babies in cardboard boxes

Molete said: "As a matter of context, the neonatal intensive care unit has been short of 20 incubators and cribs for an extended period. The unit has 25 incubators, but had more than 55 babies on the day in question, who were only looked after by only seven nurses."

He said the matter had been in the procuring process for such a long time.

He said:

Denosa would like to see North West MEC Madoda Sambatha focusing on those who are supposed to ensure the incubators and cribs are procured, which are not the nurses, as that is not their function.

He said due to underfunding in healthcare facilities, it had become extremely dangerous for healthcare workers to do their work without any risk of either litigation or charges of misconduct, due to a shortage of staff, equipment and resources. 

"That is why many are fleeing the country for better opportunities overseas, where conditions are far better than in their country's facilities," Molete said.

READ | Mahikeng Provincial Hospital's nursing manager suspended after newborns placed in cardboard boxes

The provincial health department announced that it had placed the nursing manager of the hospital's neonatal section under precautionary suspension after it was confirmed that the babies were placed in boxes.

According to the department, the manager had failed to report that the section had to place newborn babies in the boxes due to a lack of resources at the hospital.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
denosanorth westmahikenghealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
81% - 1094 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
19% - 253 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

9h ago

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope

17 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: He wants sex, you don’t. Here’s why and how to cope
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.64
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
24.27
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
21.04
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.85
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Platinum
1,026.31
-0.3%
Palladium
1,420.13
-0.7%
Gold
1,947.61
+0.1%
Silver
23.26
-0.2%
Brent Crude
76.95
+0.9%
Top 40
71,482
+0.1%
All Share
76,663
+0.1%
Resource 10
67,901
+0.7%
Industrial 25
106,389
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,572
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

3h ago

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

9h ago

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later

23 May

4 ways to grind now so you can get the glory later
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

16 May

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo