Mahumapelo cleared, 'no state funds utilised for payment, delivery of cattle to Zuma' - Public Protector

Former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo. Picture: Tebogo Letsie/City Press
  • In 2018, the Sunday Times alleged that Supra Mahumapelo facilitated the delivery of cattle, worth R1.5 million, to Jacob Zuma.
  • The cattle were allegedly bought with public funds.
  • The Public Protector on Tuesday found the allegations were unsubstantiated.  

The Public Protector found that Supra Mahumapelo, the former premier of North West, did not deliver cattle, worth R1.5 million, to former president Jacob Zuma.

The cattle were allegedly bought with public funds - and were meant for emerging farmers.

On Tuesday, Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released her findings into the allegations made against Mahumapelo in a Sunday Times report in 2018.

Her report follows a complaint lodged by Godrich Gardee, an EFF MP at the time.

According to the Sunday Times report, a herd of cattle meant for emerging farmers was delivered to Zuma's homestead in Nkandla as a gift. It was further alleged that public funds paid for the generous donation.

It was alleged that Mahumapelo facilitated the delivery of the cattle through Agridelight Training and Consulting (Pty) Ltd.

Mkhwebane said:

We focused the investigation on whether the former premier, Mr Mahumapelo, violated the Executive Ethics Code in respect of his alleged facilitation of the delivery of Bonsmara cattle to the former president's homestead - and, if so, whether such conduct amounts to improper conduct.

She found the allegation that Mahumapelo had violated the Executive Ethics Code, through his involvement in the facilitation of the delivery of the cattle to Zuma, was not substantiated.

The Public Protector said the evidence confirmed that Zuma had received cattle from Agridelight. It was confirmed by payments made for the cattle by the company, the delivery of the cattle and a submission made by the managing director, Bolokang Derrick Montshwe.

Mkhwebane also said it was clear, from the evidence relating to the payments made for the delivery of cattle, that the North West Department of Agriculture and Rural Development did not fund the payments for the said donation and delivery of cattle to Zuma.

"Therefore, no state funds were utilised for the payment and delivery of cattle to the former president, which would have indicted the Public Protector to investigate and pronounce on that in line with her mandate and jurisdiction," Mkhwebane said.

"There is also no evidence to indicate that the former premier abused public trust and the fiscus for his private benefit, thereby violating clause 2.1 and 2.3 of the Executive Ethics Code."

Mkhwebane added that while Montshwe contended that he personally donated the cattle to the former president, his use of Agridelight's FNB account and not his personal account to pay for the transaction did not support his version.

"However, the matter pertaining to Agridelight's flow of funds under Mr Montshwe's management is receiving the attention of the law enforcement agencies.

"To this end, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation and the Asset Forfeiture Unit are seized with the matter."

