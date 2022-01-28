1h ago

add bookmark

Maile asked to invalidate election of committee chairpersons at chaotic Joburg council sitting

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The ANC is calling on Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile to ask him to invalidate the election of committee chairpersons.
The ANC is calling on Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile to ask him to invalidate the election of committee chairpersons.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images
  • The ANC in Johannesburg wants the election of committee chairpersons at a council meeting on Thursday declared invalid.
  • The ANC argues that Speaker Vasco Da Gama did not allow a motion to nominate chairpersons for election. 
  • Sixteen councillors from the DA, ActionSA, PA, UIM, and ATM have been elected to serve as portfolio committee chairpersons. 

The ANC Johannesburg has written to Gauteng Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile to ask him to invalidate the election of committee chairpersons during a chaotic council sitting on Thursday. 

Sixteen councillors from the DA, ActionSA, PA, UIM, and ATM were elected to serve as chairpersons in various portfolios. The ANC had been eyeing those positions for its councillors. 

In a letter dated 27 January, ANC caucus leader in the City of Johannesburg council Mpho Moerane said his party's "biggest disgruntlement regarding Thursday's council sitting was due to Speaker Vasco Da Gama not allowing for the submission of a motion to nominate chairpersons for election".

Thursday's disorder was the third time that a council sitting descended into chaos, including the hurling of insults and threats.

"The last council sitting [on 18 January] that collapsed did not conclude, and therefore no decision was taken on the item of the elections of committee chairpersons. As a result, whatever discussions on the item that took place in the last sitting should be disregarded as no resolution was taken by the council or a majority of councillors.

"Instead of adhering to this common understanding, Councillor Da Gama insisted that the last meeting had taken nominations and therefore today's sitting will proceed straight to the nomination acceptance stage and not allow for nominations to be submitted," Moerane said in his letter to Maile. 

READ | Blame game over Joburg council sitting chaos, criminal case to be opened

The ANC caucus leader was emphatic in his reiteration that such misconduct could not be tolerated.

Moerane said:

It cannot be that council starts during a new meeting where it left off in its last sitting. The consideration of the item should start afresh, and all nominations submitted by all political parties should be considered.

He urged the MEC to intervene urgently, and said the ANC caucus could not continue to operate in an uncouth manner in City of Johannesburg council sittings.

"The unfortunate collapse of the last council meeting can be fully attributed to the conduct of the speaker of council, who failed to consolidate dissenting views from fellow councillors regarding voting for Section 79 committee chairpersons," Moerane said.

Councillors from the ANC, EFF and six other smaller parties again resorted to disrupting proceedings. They also threatened to report the matter to the police or take legal action. 

The disgruntled councillors accused the council speaker of "suppressing" them and avoiding debate.

Opposition councillors also challenged minutes from the two previous failed sittings.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
daanceffactionsalebogang mailegautengpolitics
Lottery
Here are the results for the Daily Lotto draw
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 921 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 1762 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.61
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.92
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.38
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.7%
Gold
1,792.22
-0.3%
Silver
22.64
-0.6%
Palladium
2,322.00
-2.3%
Platinum
1,009.00
-1.7%
Brent Crude
89.34
-0.7%
Top 40
66,904
-0.3%
All Share
73,329
-0.2%
Resource 10
74,539
-0.7%
Industrial 25
90,387
-0.1%
Financial 15
15,116
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo