1h ago

add bookmark

Maimane unveils plan for R1 200 basic income grant for the poor

Jason Felix
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mmusi Maimane.
Mmusi Maimane.
Elizabeth Sejake
  • OneSA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane wants all poor and "economically excluded" citizens to receive a basic income grant.
  • He has piloted an ambitious project that will see 120 people receive R1 200 each month.
  • Large companies with an annual turnover of more than R50 million will pay 10% of their net after-tax profit into a fund that will disburse the grant.

OneSA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane has set out an ambitious roadmap for a basic income grant piloting a project that will see 120 people receive R1 200 each month.

The R1 200 grant would be on top of any income the beneficiaries may make, unconditionally for 18 months.

The project, championed by RightfulShares and endorsed by OneSA Movement, was announced on Monday.

READ | New Covid-19 survey shows public support for a basic income grant, continuation of food parcels

Maimane said large companies with an annual turnover of more than R50 million would pay 10% of their net after-tax profit into a "RightfulShare fund", from which the proposed grant would be paid.

"A business is 100% compliant when they have done this, and all other Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) requirements fall away. It meets the criteria of certainty, clarity, and simplicity, all of which investors like, and there is no place for corruption to take place. All indirect costs associated with the implementation of BEE and compliance monitoring fall away," Maimane said.

He said small- to medium-sized businesses were not included in this model, as the threshold for compliance was for companies with an annual turnover of R50 million a year or more.

Maimane also said, at present, the country was in a socio-economic crisis.

He said:

"The huge growth in income and wealth disparities is morally unacceptable, hinders economic growth, and fuels corruption. Real wages have stagnated or fallen and the devastating impact of the coronavirus has exposed the dated and inept social safety net."

He continued: "Economic insecurity is the order of the day. Stressed and debt-ridden, most South Africans are just trying to survive. And, on top of this, the ongoing technological revolution will undoubtedly bring more disruption. These conditions are fertile grounds for populist leaders who incite blame, violence, and racial hatred to further their own political agenda."

Maimane said the project would be privately funded by investors, in order to demonstrate that the model was feasible and sustainable in the long term.

Excluded

He said citizens aged 18 to 59, living in a small rural town, who felt economically excluded or were unable to make ends meet, could apply via the RightfulShare website.

READ ALSORamaphosa's advisory council presents gloomy picture of SA's economic prospects

The selection process would be random and the project was expected to start in March 2021.

"An applicant is assigned a ballot number and every month 10 ballot numbers are drawn at random. Each number drawn wins a 'RightfulShare' (R1 200 monthly cash grant) for 18 months. The monthly selection draws will be live streamed," he said.

Maimane said it was time to end "trickle down" redress and implement direct redress to assist needy communities.

"RightfulShare is not means-tested, instead, it is rolled out in terms of standard age categories. It is paid through changing the BEE scorecard as opposed to being financed through worker pockets and it is paid in recognition of our countries past and the changing nature of the economy and work," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Mmusi Maimane | Open letter to white South Africans
Maimane: Genuine economic redress not possible without acknowledging race
'We need a greater say in the running of our country' - Maimane on electoral reforms
Read more on:
onesammusi maimane
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Until the matric exams are over, my family is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Self-isolating to ensure we don't miss any exams
14% - 407 votes
Following Covid-19 safety protocols, but still going out like normal
54% - 1608 votes
Business as usual, we're not worried about the virus
32% - 943 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.26
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
21.01
(+0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.46
(-0.57)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.18)
Gold
1889.96
(+0.72)
Silver
23.86
(+1.97)
Platinum
861.00
(+2.98)
Brent Crude
36.86
(0.00)
Palladium
2215.99
(+0.30)
All Share
52596.50
(+1.76)
Top 40
48383.82
(+1.92)
Financial 15
9630.66
(+1.81)
Industrial 25
74239.64
(+1.09)
Resource 10
48755.57
(+3.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo