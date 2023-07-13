Major breakthrough as Eastern Cape police arrest five people for KwaNobuhle mass shooting

Police have arrested five people in connection with a mass shooting that left six people dead in KwaNobuhle, Kariega.

It is believed the shooting was drug related.

The Eastern Cape police commissioner described the arrests as a sterling breakthrough.

Eastern Cape police made a major breakthrough on Thursday when they arrested five people in connection with a mass shooting that claimed the lives of six people in Kariega's KwaNobuhle.

The arrests come after three assailants entered a Mdledle Street home in KwaNobuhle and randomly opened fire on people in the front yard and inside the house on Tuesday night. Six people were killed, and four were wounded in a suspected drug-related turf war.

Announcing the arrest, provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nomthetheleli Mene said the five people, aged 21 to 34, were detained on six counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

They are expected to appear in the KwaNobuhle Magistrate's Court soon, police said.

Mene described the arrests as a sterling breakthrough and commended the police's task team for speedily tracing and arresting the five people.

The task team, comprising the provincial Serious and Violent Crimes team, provincial Crime Intelligence, Tactical Response Team, National Intervention Unit and Anti-Gang Unit, arrested the five people during raids in KwaNobuhle and Arcadia in Bethelsdorp.

"The task team demonstrated unwavering commitment and exceptional skill in apprehending the perpetrators responsible for these heinous murders and attempted murderers. Their tireless efforts, perseverance and meticulous investigation, resulted in the speedy apprehension," Mene added.

She said the team worked day and night.