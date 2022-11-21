1h ago

add bookmark

Major taxi strike to affect thousands as Western Cape govt insists on canning Blue Dot project

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Taxi operators across the Western Cape are expected to embark on a major two-day strike.
Taxi operators across the Western Cape are expected to embark on a major two-day strike.
Getty Images
  • The minibus taxi industry is expected to embark on a major strike for the next two days. 
  • The strike was planned by the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) after the Western Cape government decided to cancel its Blue Dot Taxi Project.
  • Thousands of commuters are expected to be affected. 

Thousands of taxi commuters are expected to be affected by a major two-day taxi strike in Cape Town, which kicks off on Monday.

The strike by SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) comes after the Western Cape Government decided to cancel its Blue Dot Taxi Project.

Despite meetings with the provincial government to try and prevent the strike action, Santaco remained adamant about pushing ahead with the strike.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Santaco's Western Cape chairperson, Mandla Hermanus, told News24 they were unhappy with the stance taken by provincial government and the MEC for Mobility, Daylin Mitchell.

"As things stand, the stay-away is going ahead," he said.

In 2020, the DA-led provincial government announced an elaborate initiative that would see an incentive programme to reward improved driving and good passenger service by taxi operators.

In September 2020, the provincial cabinet endorsed the Blue Dot project.

It went live on 15 May 2021, with the participation of approximately 800 minibus taxis across the Western Cape.

The project will officially be terminated at the end of this month.

READ | Western Cape taxi bosses fuming after provincial govt's decision to can Blue Dot project

Mitchell said he understood and shared the taxi leadership's concerns. "I again requested that they call off the planned shutdown. Any shutdown of minibus taxi services will have a devastating effect on many aspects of the Western Cape and cannot be condoned," he stressed.

Mitchell said they have shown that the Blue Dot pilot project works and works well. 

"However, we need the support of national government to fund the continuation and expansion of this powerful pilot programme. Funding this programme is the mandate of the national department," he said.

Opposition parties in the provincial legislature raised concerns about the two-day strike action this week.

ANC provincial spokesperson for transport Lulama Mvimbi said the party has long pushed for and called for the subsidisation of the taxi industry, especially in the Western Cape.

"75% of the public transport commuters use our taxis. Taxis more than rail and buses play a strategic and significant role in our provincial economy. We are not surprised that on the one hand the DA and it’s provincial government calls for passenger rail to be devolved but on the other hand are not interested in working with and subsidising our taxis," he said. 

READ | Transport department says it cannot take over Western Cape's Blue Dot taxi project

ACDP provincial leader Ferlon Christians said they were "very concerned about the taxi shutdown".

"This shutdown is a major inconvenience for the commuters of Cape Town, especially with a failing railway service which affects thousands of commuters. The Blue Dot taxi was a successful pilot project which the ACDP believes improved the driving behaviour of those who opted for the Blue Dot initiative," Christians said.

It is unfortunate that the taxi industry keeps the Western Cape Government at ransom, crippling the Western Cape economy even further after lockdown," he added.

GOOD party MPL Shaun August said the taxi strike comes at a crucial time when matric students are writing final examinations and rely on public transport.

He said:

While we recognise and respect the right to protest, this action comes at a crucial time for our youth and their futures. The carelessness of the DA-led provincial government could adversely affect the future of many young people and undermine the provincial effort to ensure that they have all the support to eventually succeed and be part of the national workforce.
 

The City's mayoral committee member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said the City was aware of numerous notices doing the rounds on social and other media, referring to a taxi shutdown or strike planned for next week.

"SAPS is the lead agency on matters relating to public order policing, but the City’s enforcement services will deploy in support of SAPS."

He appealed to the organisers of the shutdown to ensure that any action, protests or proceedings are peaceful.

"Our enforcement services will also be on alert for any other possible disruptions in other parts of the city," he said.

Smith advised the public to follow the city’s social media channels to monitor for any updates or local media platforms.

In March this year, MEC Mitchell set aside an amount of R70 million for winding down and evaluating the Blue Dot Taxi Pilot.

When tabling his department's budget vote, he said taxi violence had begun to spill over in various parts of the metro, leading to protest action over minibus taxi impoundments.

"My department immediately placed the regions involved in red status, meaning they could not benefit from the Blue Dot [initiative]. This action ensured that there were real consequences for unlawful behaviour, hitting those involved where it counts… in their pockets, in addition to the range of regulatory sanctions I have at my disposal," Mitchell said at the time.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
santacodacape townwestern capetransportprotestsservice delivery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you pay a R60 monthly fee to access to certain Twitter features such as blue ticks, fewer ads etc?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - I think the features are worth the price
6% - 1148 votes
No ways - Twitter should always remain free
28% - 5128 votes
I don't use Twitter
66% - 11973 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss

04 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: News24 Investigations team delves into the arrest of former Eskom boss
PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked...

01 Nov

PODCAST | The unsolved murders of the Station Strangler: the faceless serial killer who stalked Cape Town's boys
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.36
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.85
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.54
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.5%
Gold
1,746.33
-0.4%
Silver
20.76
-0.9%
Palladium
1,921.58
-1.1%
Platinum
973.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
87.62
-2.5%
Top 40
66,227
0.0%
All Share
72,577
0.0%
Resource 10
69,923
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,014
0.0%
Financial 15
16,033
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life

15 Nov

'I don’t know what it is, to feel 100': Great-granny celebrates a century of life
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now...

15 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town mom sets up night school for adults to finish matric - now there are 4 campuses
'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record

10 Nov

'A glimpse of God in a fearless, free fall': Paarl woman breaks bungee world record
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank

10 Nov

What if… I cut out monthly takeaways and invested the money? | Nedbank
Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for...

09 Nov

Ghosts, game shows and entrepreneurs: Tune into BBC Brit this festive season for the best primetime entertainment
Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home

24 Oct

Home Insurance: Rebuilding SA’s economy starts at home
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22322.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo