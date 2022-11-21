Major taxi strike to affect thousands as Western Cape govt insists on canning Blue Dot project

The minibus taxi industry is expected to embark on a major strike for the next two days.

The strike was planned by the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) after the Western Cape government decided to cancel its Blue Dot Taxi Project.

Thousands of commuters are expected to be affected.

Santaco's Western Cape chairperson, Mandla Hermanus, told News24 they were unhappy with the stance taken by provincial government and the MEC for Mobility, Daylin Mitchell.

"As things stand, the stay-away is going ahead," he said.

In 2020, the DA-led provincial government announced an elaborate initiative that would see an incentive programme to reward improved driving and good passenger service by taxi operators.

In September 2020, the provincial cabinet endorsed the Blue Dot project.

It went live on 15 May 2021, with the participation of approximately 800 minibus taxis across the Western Cape.

The project will officially be terminated at the end of this month.

Mitchell said he understood and shared the taxi leadership's concerns. "I again requested that they call off the planned shutdown. Any shutdown of minibus taxi services will have a devastating effect on many aspects of the Western Cape and cannot be condoned," he stressed.

Mitchell said they have shown that the Blue Dot pilot project works and works well.

"However, we need the support of national government to fund the continuation and expansion of this powerful pilot programme. Funding this programme is the mandate of the national department," he said.

Opposition parties in the provincial legislature raised concerns about the two-day strike action this week.

ANC provincial spokesperson for transport Lulama Mvimbi said the party has long pushed for and called for the subsidisation of the taxi industry, especially in the Western Cape.

"75% of the public transport commuters use our taxis. Taxis more than rail and buses play a strategic and significant role in our provincial economy. We are not surprised that on the one hand the DA and it’s provincial government calls for passenger rail to be devolved but on the other hand are not interested in working with and subsidising our taxis," he said. READ | Transport department says it cannot take over Western Cape's Blue Dot taxi project ACDP provincial leader Ferlon Christians said they were "very concerned about the taxi shutdown". "This shutdown is a major inconvenience for the commuters of Cape Town, especially with a failing railway service which affects thousands of commuters. The Blue Dot taxi was a successful pilot project which the ACDP believes improved the driving behaviour of those who opted for the Blue Dot initiative," Christians said. It is unfortunate that the taxi industry keeps the Western Cape Government at ransom, crippling the Western Cape economy even further after lockdown," he added. GOOD party MPL Shaun August said the taxi strike comes at a crucial time when matric students are writing final examinations and rely on public transport. He said: While we recognise and respect the right to protest, this action comes at a crucial time for our youth and their futures. The carelessness of the DA-led provincial government could adversely affect the future of many young people and undermine the provincial effort to ensure that they have all the support to eventually succeed and be part of the national workforce. The City's mayoral committee member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said the City was aware of numerous notices doing the rounds on social and other media, referring to a taxi shutdown or strike planned for next week.

"SAPS is the lead agency on matters relating to public order policing, but the City’s enforcement services will deploy in support of SAPS."

He appealed to the organisers of the shutdown to ensure that any action, protests or proceedings are peaceful.

"Our enforcement services will also be on alert for any other possible disruptions in other parts of the city," he said.

Smith advised the public to follow the city’s social media channels to monitor for any updates or local media platforms.

In March this year, MEC Mitchell set aside an amount of R70 million for winding down and evaluating the Blue Dot Taxi Pilot.

When tabling his department's budget vote, he said taxi violence had begun to spill over in various parts of the metro, leading to protest action over minibus taxi impoundments.

"My department immediately placed the regions involved in red status, meaning they could not benefit from the Blue Dot [initiative]. This action ensured that there were real consequences for unlawful behaviour, hitting those involved where it counts… in their pockets, in addition to the range of regulatory sanctions I have at my disposal," Mitchell said at the time.