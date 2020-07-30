Majority of Covid-19 related deaths in Gauteng suffered from hypertension or diabetes

As of 29 July, Gauteng had recorded 1 836 Covid-19 related deaths.

As of 29 July, Gauteng recorded a total of 1 836 Covid-19 related deaths, with the majority of the deceased having suffered from either or both diabetes and hypertension.

According to a death analysis by the provincial command council, diabetes and hypertension remained the most common comorbidities in people on record as dying of Covid-19.

A total of 1 028 (57%) of the deceased suffered from either diabetes or hypertension or both.

A further breakdown of the most common comorbidities showed that:

- 438 (24%) of the deceased suffered from hypertension - 249 (14%) of the deceased suffered from diabetes - 341 (19%) suffered from both hypertension and diabetes





Other recorded comorbidities included chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which 58 (3%) of the deceased suffered from, and 82 (4%) suffered from renovascular disease (RVD).

A total of 432 (23%) of the deceased either had no or unknown comorbidities, while 236 (13%) of the deceased were listed as having other unnamed commodities.

Age and gender breakdown

Of the 1 836 deaths, 1 003 (55%) were male and 833 (45%) female.

A total of 1 207 or 66% of the deceased were between the ages of 50 and 79, with 691 being male.

The second most affected age group is the 40-49, in which 203 (11%) deaths were recorded, and 80–89, where 195 (10.6%) deaths were recorded, as of 29 July.

A total of 1 062 of the deceased were older than 60, while 774 were under 60 years of age.

Days diagnosed/admitted before death

According to the data provided by the Gauteng Command Council, 1 213 or 66% of the deaths occurred within a week of diagnosis of Covid-19 or admission to hospital as a result of the virus.

The data further states that 817 (45%) of the deceased died within three days of diagnosis or admission, 657 (37%) within two days, 457 (25%) within a day or hours, while 531 (29%) of the deaths occurred after a week or more of the Covid-19 diagnosis or admission to hospital.

To date, the country has recorded 471 123 confirmed cases of the virus, with 7 497 deaths and 297 967 recoveries.

Gauteng has recorded 168 369 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 106 360 recoveries.