1h ago

add bookmark

Makhanda prison break: Escapee rearrested while begging for food in farming community

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tyrmore Chauke has been re-arrested.
Tyrmore Chauke has been re-arrested.
Supplied
  • Police have re-arrested a third criminal who escaped from a Makhanda prison on Tuesday morning.
  • Zimbabwean national Trymore Chauke rejoined his countrymen Simba Masinge and Bennet Kwarrile in prison after they were recaptured following their daring escape.
  • A famished Chauke was caught while begging a farming community for food about 30km from the prison.    

Three of the seven criminals who escaped from Makhanda's Waainek Prison last Tuesday was arrested about 30km from the prison while begging for food in a close-knit farming community on Sunday. 

Eastern Cape police confirmed a team tracing and tracking the escapees caught Trymore Chauke after receiving a tip-off that he had been asking the Seven Fountains District community for food. 

Seven Fountains is about 30km south-east of Makhanda along the N2 to Gqeberha. 

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said police were urging communities to continue alerting them about any suspicious persons in their neighbourhoods so that the four remaining escapees could be rearrested. 

Seven Fountains community leader and member of the community police forum Zola Mjadu said the community rounded up the man and called the police.

READ Hacksaw blades, poachers, dodgy guards: Inside the daring Makhanda prison break

Mjadu added residents grew suspicious after seeing the stranger near Narrow Farm and immediately suspected he was one of the escapees.  

"We quickly assembled a team of strong men and placed this man under citizen arrest. We then took pictures of him and sent them to the police to confirm if it was really him. After they positively identified him, we waited for an hour for police to arrive and take him away." 

Mjadu said Chauke was weak and did not even resist arrest:

He cooperated. He did not give us a tough time at all.

He added this happened as the community was on high alert on Sunday after herd boys searching for calves had earlier reported seeing a stranger hiding in the bushes along a dirt road near Narrow Farm. 

"The boys told their parents, and a meeting was called about a possible escapee hiding in the area. We selected a team of men to be on standby," said Mjadu.    

Chauke is the third of the seven suspects to be rearrested since the daring prison break last week.

The second to be caught was Simba Masinge, a convicted poacher who is due to be sentenced on 4 November.

READ Makhanda prison break: Only one guard on duty to patrol cells with 571 inmates, union says

He was rearrested by police and correctional services officers on Wednesday night while hiding in bushes between Makhanda and the Committees farming area.

He was caught a day after Bennet Kwarrile was rearrested in the Free State on Tuesday.

Kwarrile was apprehended after he was hit by a truck in Springfontein, Bloemfontein, and taken to hospital where he was identified as the fugitive.

The prisoners who escaped from Makhanda's Waainek
The prisoners who escaped from Makhanda's Waainek Correctional Centre.
Supplied Supplied

Four escapees - Francis Chitho, Nhamo Muyambo, Abraham Moyane and Luvuyo September - are still at large. 

Chauke, Chitho, Muyambo and Moyane and Masinge were found guilty of poaching rhino horns at top Eastern Cape game reserves 18 days before their daring escape.

Kwarrile was detained for housebreaking, theft, and attempted murder, while September was charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery.

It was believed they used hacksaw blades to cut through the window bars of cell seven, which contained 28 prisoners.

READ Makhanda prison break: Second escapee found hiding in bushes

Eastern Cape police said the manhunt for the remaining escapees was continuing.

Members of the public have been warned not to try to apprehend the men as they are deemed dangerous.

Police have also urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escapees to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapseastern capecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
9% - 4175 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
28% - 12179 votes
Building his relationship with the UK PM
40% - 17637 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
23% - 10024 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines

21 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Heartbreak and horror as child murders continue to dominate headlines
PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?

20 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: How deep do Markus Jooste's attachment issues go?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'

20 Oct

PODCAST | Her lung collapsed twice, but no one suspected endometriosis: 'I was fighting for my life'
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.44
-1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.86
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
18.18
-1.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,646.72
-0.7%
Silver
19.07
-1.7%
Palladium
1,999.71
-1.2%
Platinum
925.10
-1.1%
Brent Crude
93.50
+1.2%
Top 40
58,277
-1.4%
All Share
64,848
-1.1%
Resource 10
61,477
+0.5%
Industrial 25
75,989
-3.1%
Financial 15
14,966
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
These two Joburg sisters realised their childhood dream of having a double wedding

11h ago

These two Joburg sisters realised their childhood dream of having a double wedding
Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!

21 Oct

Being paralysed didn’t stop him playing rugby – now he is a bodybuilding champ too!
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo