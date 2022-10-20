26m ago

Makhanda prison break: Second escapee found hiding in bushes

Malibongwe Dayimani
The prisoners who escaped from Makhanda's Waainek Correctional Centre.
  • Five of the seven inmates who escaped from a Makhanda prison remain at large.
  • Simba Masinge, a convicted rhino poacher awaiting sentencing, was recaptured on Wednesday night while hiding in bushes outside Makhanda.
  • Bennet Kwarrile, who was detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder, was rearrested in the Free State on Tuesday after being hit by a truck.

Police have rearrested a second escapee who was part of the group who broke out of Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday morning.

Simba Masinge, a convicted poacher who is due to be sentenced on 4 November, was rearrested by police and correctional services officers on Wednesday night while hiding in bushes between Makhanda and the Committees farming area.

He is the second of the seven escapees to have been recaptured after Bennet Kwarrile was rearrested in the Free State on Tuesday. Kwarrile was apprehended after he was hit by a truck in Springfontein near Bloemfontein.

Five others remain at large.

READ | Hacksaw blades, poachers, dodgy guards: Inside the daring Makhanda prison break

Masinge and four other escapees – Francis Chitho, Trymore Chauke, Nhamo Muyambo and Abraham Moyane – were found guilty of poaching rhino horns at top Eastern Cape game reserves 18 days before their daring escape.

It was believed that they used hacksaw blades to slice through the window bars of cell seven, which had 28 prisoners.

Kwarrile was detained for housebreaking, theft and attempted murder, while Luvuyo September was charged with murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Eastern Cape police said the manhunt for the remaining escapees was continuing.

Members of the public have been warned not to try to apprehend the men as they are deemed dangerous.

Police have also urged anyone with information on the whereabouts of the escapees to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.

