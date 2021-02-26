1h ago

add bookmark

Makhanda residents resort to drinking water from an old air valve chamber

Loyiso Dyongman
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman from Enkanini in Makhanda collects water from an old water air valve chamber.
A woman from Enkanini in Makhanda collects water from an old water air valve chamber.
Loyiso Dyongman, GroundUp
  • Enkanini residents in Makhanda are drinking water they collect from an old water air valve chamber.
  • Most residents have been without running water since Thursday last week.
  • The municipality has promised that water will be restored by Sunday.

Sebenzile Fatman of Enkanini in Makhanda is among hundreds of residents who say they have no choice but to drink water they collect daily from an old water air valve chamber.

“This water is dirty and you can even see how filthy it is around this structure… These water outages have been going on for a long time but this is the worst one ever,” he told GroundUp.

READ | Port Elizabeth, and two SA airports, have been renamed

Earlier this week, residents closed Albany Road with burning tyres because they had been without water since Thursday last week. Makana Municipality said the problem was caused by a blown gasket at the James Kleynhans Water Pump Station.

Gift of the Givers started delivering water to the affected areas, but Enkanini residents complained that the Jojo tanks situated around the settlement ran dry soon after being replenished.

Fatman said that during previous water outages in the town, residents would only use the water from the chamber for laundry. But now, he said, they were forced to drink it. They boil the water first.

Field

The chamber is situated about 500 metres from the houses on an open field in Mayfield. The top of the chamber is always opened and the water inside is murky, filled with bottles and debris.

GroundUp also met Nomfusi Apleni, 63, who was filling a bucket of water from the chamber.

He said: “I have never seen something like this in my life. People drinking dirty water like animals. We don’t even know if the water has human waste in it because this is not closed and kids play here.”

Outage

Another resident, Siziwe Madlavu, said: “Each time when there is a water outage, we come here. We would use the water for laundry and other things but not for cooking and drinking. Now the outage has taken too long and we are forced to drink the water.”

Ali Sablay of Gift of the Givers confirmed that they do refill the water tanks but often rely on the municipality to let them know when to replenish the tanks.

When asked if they were aware that people were resorting to drink from the chamber, Gubevu Maduna, Makana Municipality Water and Sanitation manager, said: “It should be clear that this is not wastewater but fresh water from the reservoirs.”

In a statement on Wednesday, the municipality promised that water will be restored fully by Sunday. The municipality said that residents stockpiling water had also contributed to the emptying of all the reservoirs.

“On Friday, we will be able to release water again,” it said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capeweatherdrought
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2326 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
27% - 1683 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2316 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.95
(+0.28)
ZAR/GBP
20.89
(+0.64)
ZAR/EUR
18.13
(+0.68)
ZAR/AUD
11.64
(+1.44)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.39)
Gold
1759.76
(-0.61)
Silver
26.88
(-2.23)
Platinum
1198.00
(-1.60)
Brent Crude
66.03
(-0.11)
Palladium
2362.15
(-1.37)
All Share
66251.82
(-1.83)
Top 40
60876.09
(-1.91)
Financial 15
12165.08
(-1.37)
Industrial 25
86083.77
(-0.88)
Resource 10
67962.57
(-3.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo