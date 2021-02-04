7m ago

add bookmark

Makhosi Khoza tells Zondo Commission why she became disillusioned with the ANC

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Makhosi Khoza chairing a meeting of the Portfolio Committee on the Public Service and Administration in August 2017. She was removed from this position shortly after and resigned from the ANC.
Makhosi Khoza chairing a meeting of the Portfolio Committee on the Public Service and Administration in August 2017. She was removed from this position shortly after and resigned from the ANC.
Jan Gerber
  • Anyone who tried to protect the rule of law in the ANC would be punished, former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza testified before the Zondo Commission.
  • Faith Muthambi told Khoza that former president Jacob Zuma would consider her for finance minister if she accepted only "one boss" – Zuma himself.
  • Her life was threatened because of her outspokenness, she claimed. 

Anyone who sought to uphold the rule of law would be punished, and she is living proof of this, former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Thursday.

She set out how she became disillusioned with the leadership of former president Jacob Zuma, and how her party set out to silence her often critical voice.

Khoza, who became involved with the ANC in the early 1980s, aged 12, became a Member of Parliament in 2014.

Initially, she served on the Standing Committee on Finance (SCOF).

She recalled a SCOF meeting, where board chairperson of the SAA, Dudu Myeni, outlined a plan to fire old, white pilots and replace them with young, black pilots.

Khoza said she understands transformation, not only in terms of pigmentation, but also in terms of the integrity of systems, but that it also requires competency.

Khoza questioned Myeni's plan, saying that the SAA is lauded for its safety record, thanks to those pilots.

In a heated debate, her ANC colleagues said she is anti-transformation.

After the meeting, she was invited to lunch by Des van Rooyen, then the ANC whip in SCOF. He would later controversially serve as finance minister for a weekend.

Pinky Kekana, now the deputy minister of communications, also attended the lunch.

At the lunch in the Marks Building on the Parliamentary precinct, Van Rooyen told her she was "counter-revolutionary" and asked why she had questioned "Comrade Dudu". She was told to never question comrades.

In an affidavit to the commission, Van Rooyen denied that this happened.

"I think Des van Rooyen knows very well that this took place," responded Khoza.

Demotion 

She was later removed from SCOF and made chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration. She viewed this as a demotion at the time.

Khoza was also selected to serve on the ad hoc committee, which investigated the SABC board. A scholar and scientist herself, Khoza was not impressed by the appointment of the unqualified Hlaudi Motsoeneng as SABC COO, who had a raft of Public Protector findings against him.

Before the ad hoc committee started its work, she was called to a meeting at a Johannesburg hotel by then communications minister Faith Muthambi. Motsoeneng was also present at the meeting.

Muthambi told Khoza she has only "one boss" - then president Jacob Zuma - and he would consider Khoza for finance minister if she would accept that she has only one boss.

Muthambi later told Khoza, on the sidelines of the ad hoc committee, that if her "one boss" Zuma was happy with Motsoeneng's qualifications, then she was too.

Khoza said the late Jackson Mthembu's predecessor as ANC chief whip, Stone Sizani, didn't appreciate parliamentary oversight over the executive.

She said:

He never took it kindly when we criticised the executive as members of the ANC.

When Mthembu became chief whip, they suddenly had space to express themselves.

She believes Mthembu was conflicted - he wanted to do the right thing, but he was also a party loyalist.

After she saw the public protest against Zuma, after he fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister in April 2017, she began to publicly express her criticism of the party leadership.

"I felt we were not listening to the people," she said.

Protect 

Their orders were to protect Zuma at all costs.

"I then decided to defy the leadership," she said. "They wanted us to protect something that was wrong."

She was called ill-disciplined and she said Mthembu grew "increasingly uncomfortable" with her.

"He didn't take kindly to me criticising the ANC."

Meanwhile, then ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe (now ANC chairperson and minister of mineral resources) and his deputy, Jessie Duarte, started attending ANC caucus meetings. Neither were ANC MPs at the time.

Mantashe and Duarte told the caucus the ANC was under attack, and they needed to defend the party.

READ | Zondo to request extension for state capture commission

Mantashe said an attack on the ANC's president is an attack on the whole organisation.

Khoza said she didn't agree: one man, Zuma, was a liability for the ANC.

Mantashe said voting with the opposition in a motion of no confidence in Zuma would be the highest form of betrayal.

Khoza said, in the run-up to the August 2017 motion of no confidence in Zuma, ANC deputy chief whip, Dorris Dlakude, told ANC MPs who wanted to vote according to their conscience, they didn't become MPs through their conscience, but through the ANC.

At the ANC policy conference in July 2017, Fikile Mbalula, currently transport minister, threatened MPs who wanted to vote according to their conscience, likening them to suicide bombers.

She also perceived Mantashe and Duarte's presence at caucus meetings as intimidation.

Khoza received various threats, and this included her family.

For the most part, she delivered her testimony matter-of-factly, but a hint of emotion entered her voice when she spoke of the threats to her family.

She lost her husband when she was 28 and her son was one year old.

People came to her house and told her son that she killed her husband.

"I now had to start defending myself. They were making my life at home miserable," she said.

She said her academic work was also scuppered because of her dissident stance.

Threats 

Khoza recalled an incident, where she spotted a black Mercedes Benz in her neighbour's driveway upon her arrival home. A person, clad in a black balaclava and gloves, slipped as he took his shot.

"That's how I survived."

She said there were several other threats as well.

"My children were forever worried whether I would come back alive."

She pointed out that she lives in KwaZulu-Natal, a province known for its political violence.

Khoza was one of the ANC MPs who voted in support of a motion of no confidence in Zuma in August 2017 and she made it known.

She said, on 14 August 2017, Zuma said the ANC's unity is paramount and that steps should be taken against those MPs who voted with their conscience.

The following day, Mantashe announced that the ANC's national working committee had decided to institute disciplinary steps against the four MPs who voted with their conscience.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked if she understood this to mean that they were expected to ignore the ruling by the Constitutional Court. Khoza answered in the affirmative.

Zondo said:

It is bad enough when it is said by any party, but when it is said by the ruling party, it is even worse, it seems to me.

"I can't understand that. I can't understand how that could be."

In response, Khoza said: "The situation in the ANC was that anyone who sought to uphold the rule of law would be punished. I'm a living example of this."

Khoza left the ANC - and, after stints at the African Democratic Change Party and OUTA, she is now with Herman Mashaba's fledgling ActionSA. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parliamentmakhosi khozazondo commissionstate capture
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
42% - 4300 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 2013 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
38% - 3865 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.03
(-0.99)
ZAR/GBP
20.56
(-0.85)
ZAR/EUR
18.03
(-0.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.46
(-0.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.39)
Gold
1812.67
(-1.15)
Silver
26.46
(-1.32)
Platinum
1086.00
(-1.14)
Brent Crude
58.62
(+1.74)
Palladium
2267.50
(-0.04)
All Share
63795.74
(+1.25)
Top 40
58524.48
(+1.20)
Financial 15
12095.45
(+2.07)
Industrial 25
86671.27
(+0.83)
Resource 10
60822.68
(+1.43)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo