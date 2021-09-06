Makhosi Khoza to stand as Durban mayoral candidate for ActionSA

Political party, ActionSA announced that Dr Makhosi Khoza is their Durban mayoral candidate for the upcoming elections.

Party leader Herman Mashaba sang her praises in announcing her candidacy on Monday.

Her focus would include holding management to account, attending to longstanding inaccurate billing issues, and investing in infrastructure.

Dr Makhosi Khoza is ActionSA's mayoral candidate for the eThekwini municipality for the upcoming local government elections.

"Dr Khoza brings her tried and tested ethical leadership, competence, decades of political experience at national and local spheres of governance, and a deep desire to see eThekwini transformed into a thriving and inclusive city that allows all its residents to lead dignified and productive lives," leader Herman Mashaba said in a statement.

Mashaba said Khoza was "no stranger to the people of eThekwini" KwaZulu-Natal and South Africa as a whole.

"She served as a pivotal figure in holding former President Jacob Zuma to account in Parliament at the height of his powers; publicly declaring that she would vote for a motion of no confidence in him."

She also served as ActionSA's KwaZulu-Natal provincial chairperson, a position that helped her lead the party to "exponential growth".

Last week, the Constitutional Court dismissed an application by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for the local government elections to be held in 2022. Instead, it ruled that elections must go ahead between 27 October and 1 November 2021.

In its application to the court, the IEC argued that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it could not organise constitutionally compliant elections for October.

The IEC had postponed the voter registration weekend after it adopted a report by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke that found that elections scheduled for 27 October this year would not be free and fair under the current conditions of the Covid-19 pandemic. The IEC case was supported by the ANC and other parties, but the DA opposed the case.

Mashaba believes Khoza can "... unite the people of eThekwini behind ActionSA's vision to fix the city".

"Whilst other political parties have remained mum, ActionSA is the only political party to publicly put forward a serious mayoral candidate to lead the people of eThekwini. Indeed, we take the needs of our residents seriously and believe they need to know who they are voting for."

In the upcoming local government elections, ActionSA will contest all 111 wards in eThekwini:

There is a simple truth, the city of eThekwini has degenerated into a state of mismanagement, crime and grime, and crumbling service delivery. Without immediate action, residents and their loved ones will not have a safe place to call home; an environment that will nurture them and afford them the opportunity to reach their highest aspirations.

He added that Khoza would be fixing inaccurate billing and investing in infrastructure.

"The current political 'leadership' within the city has taken residents for a ride through grossly inaccurate billing to glacial turnaround times in addressing infrastructure and service delivery failures.

"As I demonstrated during my tenure as Mayor of Johannesburg, billing challenges can be addressed by holding region-wide billing open days where residents' billing problems can be immediately resolved."

He bemoaned the lack of a water leak detection system saying revenue must be directed to investing in its infrastructure.

"To this day, the city doesn't have a water leak detection system. This means that ratepayers are often subjected to exorbitant bills that have no connection to their actual usage."

He added that in the increasingly "cruel" eThekwini municipal offices, it has become acceptable to leave whole communities without access to potable water or power for weeks on end.

"This is the plight of communities in Umlazi, KwaMakhutha, and KwaXimba to name just a few. It must come to an end."

He said she would also focus on revitalising abandoned city buildings and strengthening the police.

"As residents prepare to head to the polls in the coming weeks, they now have a viable alternative that they can vote for. They now have an incorruptible mayoral candidate in Dr Makhosi Khoza, who's fight to re-ignite an inclusive and prosperous future for the city cannot be rivalled," he added.

