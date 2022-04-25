1h ago

Makhura appoints new head of the Gauteng health department

Lwandile Bhengu
Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu. (Twitter, @nomondexundu39)
Gauteng premier David Makhura has appointed Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu as the new Head of the Gauteng Department of Health.

Nolutshungu was appointed to the role on Monday, replacing Dr Sibongile Zungu, who has been acting in the role since July 2021. 

She has been working in the public health sector for almost 30 years. 

"Prior to her appointment to the provincial government, Dr Nolutshungu was the Minister Counsellor for health (Health Attaché) in Washington District of Columbia, USA. Her responsibilities included managing and leading South Africa's diplomacy on Global Public Health with the government of the United States, its agencies, academic institutions, the private sector, and large philanthropic organisations," said the premier's office in a statement on Monday. 

Nolutshungu holds a a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBCh) from the University of Witwatersrand and also worked as the Chief Director and Cluster Manager for HIV, AIDS, TB, and STIs at the national Department of Health. 

She also holds a Graduate Diploma and Certificate in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, also attained from Wits and is registered for her MSc in Medical Immunology at the University of Pretoria.


