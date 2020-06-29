1h ago

add bookmark

Makhura calls on Gautengers to help weather Covid-19 storm

Sesona Ngqakamba
Gauteng Premier David Makhura viewing one of the ambulances donated to the province by BMW.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura viewing one of the ambulances donated to the province by BMW.
Sesona Ngakamba, News24
  • The Gauteng provincial government has signed a multimillion-rand memorandum with BMW South Africa to assist in the fight against Covid-19.
  • BMW donated over 700 beds to the department to assist eight identified hospitals. 
  • Premier David Makhura has urged communities to work with the government as the peak gets closer. 

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says the Covid-19 storm has hit the province and it can't be avoided.  

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

Makhura was speaking at BMW South Africa in Midrand on Monday, where he attended the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the car manufacturer, along with the German government.

Gauteng Department of Health MEC Bandile Masuku was also at the signing, which will see over 700 additional beds given to identified hospitals across the province. 

"As we are here today to witness an important opportunity, where we are signing an MOU between the Department of Health, GIZ and BMW, I must say that that storm has arrived in Gauteng as we speak. And when we say that storm is here, we are saying it will take all of us to weather the storm," Makhura said.

The multimillion-rand investment by the car manufacturer is part of the strategic public private partnership between the province and the private sector to transform the healthcare system beyond Covid-19. 

The manufacturer will also be donating ambulances. 

READ | Graphics: Gauteng now recording more Covid-19 cases a day than the Western Cape has at any point

The signing took place during a virtual Skype meeting and was joined by guests from Munich in Germany as well as Health Minister Zweli Mkhize. 

BMW South Africa CEO Tim Abbott said 200 000 masks were currently being manufactured in Munich and would be shipped to Gauteng to assist the department. 

Abbott said eight hospitals across Gauteng will be upgraded and supported.

Makhura said the province had already been working on placing over 2 000 additional beds in its key hospitals in the north, south, west and centre of the province. 

Challenges 

He added that the memorandum would also see additional personal protective equipment (PPE) being provided to healthcare facilities. These would be given to hospitals such as George Mukhari Academic Hospital, Jubilee, Bronkhorspruit and other clinics across the province. 

Makhura said there would be challenges as the country enters the storm, especially the opening of schools, restaurants and other entertainment areas. 

He said the province was looking at all possibilities to deal with the challenges, including consulting with Mkhize and the national health department. 

"We are doing everything to ensure that we slow down the spread, but we overcome in the end. I want to use this opportunity to say that government, in partnership with the private sector, can only do so much. A lot more can be done by ordinary people in the communities themselves," he said.

READ | Gauteng will overtake Western Cape with most Covid-19 cases in coming days, says Mkhize

He urged the public to change their social behaviour, to maintain physical distancing and also to wear their masks. 

Makhura said it was difficult to keep the economy closed for all, and urged all businesses to ensure there were measures in place to reduce the spread of the virus.

"Small businesses that are open cannot be cluster outbreaks. We don't want to open a business today and shut it tomorrow. We don't want our schools to be points of outbreaks. We don't want to be opening and closing schools. We can only do so if we take all the precautions."  

Speaking on behalf of the Gauteng health department, Makhura said communities should brace themselves for the peak - but it should not be viewed as a tragedy.

He said the province was fortunate that the active cases were not necessarily in need of medical attention. 

He said the department continued to monitor the rising cases in healthcare facilities. 

Health MEC Masuku added that it was important to note the people succumbing to the virus were the elderly and those with comorbidities. 

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
Lone taxi association adheres to 70% load, while others in Gauteng re-introduce 100%
Coronavirus: Gauteng now has 31 344 cases; surge in cases 'to be expected' - department
The surge was expected - Gauteng health MEC as positive cases rise to 26 156
Read more on:
johannesburgcoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Jake White has embarked on the biggest modern-era South African spending splurge as he seeks to make the Bulls a powerhouse again. Will he succeed?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No doubt! Jake has a track record of success
43% - 1028 votes
I have my reservations
22% - 519 votes
Jake will pack up and leave sooner, rather than later
35% - 838 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.31
(-0.07)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(+0.45)
ZAR/EUR
19.46
(-0.30)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(+0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.36)
Gold
1769.78
(-0.04)
Silver
17.80
(-0.01)
Platinum
811.00
(+1.25)
Brent Crude
40.50
(0.00)
Palladium
1892.00
(+1.55)
All Share
54141.50
(+0.92)
Top 40
49920.09
(+0.89)
Financial 15
10106.37
(+1.51)
Industrial 25
75144.66
(+0.46)
Resource 10
50813.08
(+1.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals...

6h ago

WATCH | Cape Town couple open 'pavement library' that offers free books to locals during lockdown
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo