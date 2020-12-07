27m ago

add bookmark

Makhura gets his man as Cosatu leader resigns from Gauteng legislature to make way for Parks Tau

Lizeka Tandwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Parks Tau.
Parks Tau.
Sandile Ndlovu, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file
  • There is nothing that stands in the way of the swearing in of former Cogta Deputy Minister Parks Tau to the Gauteng legislature.
  • This after a Cosatu leader resigned his seat for Tau.
  • Tau will become the new MEC for economic development.

After much tussling and negotiations, the ANC in the Gauteng province has convinced its alliance partner Cosatu to redeploy one of its leaders to make way for Parks Tau in the provincial legislature. 

The ANC announced the resignation of MPL Dumisani Dakile on Monday. 

Dakile is a former Gauteng Secretary of trade union Cosatu with a Master's Degree in Economics and was the chairperson of public transport and roads infrastructure portfolio committee in the Legislature. 

"The ANC Gauteng will be concluding the process of filling the vacancy in the Legislature soon and we wish all redeployed comrades the best," the party said.

Tau is expected to be sworn in this week will take over as MEC for economic development. 

His return to Gauteng comes after the provincial officials battled to convince the youth league to allow one of its members to resign to make way for Tau.

ANCYL provincial leader Thulani Ndlovu refused to resign as an MPL leading to a headache for premier David Makhura.

READ | Clock is ticking: Gauteng ANC has to persuade one of their own to resign, to make way for Parks Tau

Ndlovu, with the backing of his fellow provincial executive committee members, refused the call by Makhura and secretary Jacob Khawe. 

This led to negotiations falling apart on Tuesday, despite approval of the planned reshuffle by the ANC's top six.

The reshuffle of Makhura's cabinet comes after the provincial executive mandated that he clean house in the embattled health department after former MEC Dr Bandile Masuku's axing over the PPE scandal.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
parks taudavid makhuragautengjohannesburg
Lottery
Daily Lotto player wins R237 000 jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 460 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 779 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2125 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo