Makhura gets his man as Cosatu leader resigns from Gauteng legislature to make way for Parks Tau

There is nothing that stands in the way of the swearing in of former Cogta Deputy Minister Parks Tau to the Gauteng legislature.

This after a Cosatu leader resigned his seat for Tau.

Tau will become the new MEC for economic development.

After much tussling and negotiations, the ANC in the Gauteng province has convinced its alliance partner Cosatu to redeploy one of its leaders to make way for Parks Tau in the provincial legislature.



The ANC announced the resignation of MPL Dumisani Dakile on Monday.

Dakile is a former Gauteng Secretary of trade union Cosatu with a Master's Degree in Economics and was the chairperson of public transport and roads infrastructure portfolio committee in the Legislature.

"The ANC Gauteng will be concluding the process of filling the vacancy in the Legislature soon and we wish all redeployed comrades the best," the party said.

Tau is expected to be sworn in this week will take over as MEC for economic development.

His return to Gauteng comes after the provincial officials battled to convince the youth league to allow one of its members to resign to make way for Tau.

ANCYL provincial leader Thulani Ndlovu refused to resign as an MPL leading to a headache for premier David Makhura.

Ndlovu, with the backing of his fellow provincial executive committee members, refused the call by Makhura and secretary Jacob Khawe.

This led to negotiations falling apart on Tuesday, despite approval of the planned reshuffle by the ANC's top six.

The reshuffle of Makhura's cabinet comes after the provincial executive mandated that he clean house in the embattled health department after former MEC Dr Bandile Masuku's axing over the PPE scandal.