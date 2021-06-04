1h ago

Makhura: 'Lack of water in hospitals, the fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital give me sleepless nights'

Ntwaagae Seleka
Gauteng Premier David Makhura during a Covid-19 provincial presentation. -@GautengProvince, Twitter
  • Gauteng Premier David Makhura claimed the predicament faced by the health department was giving him sleepless nights.
  • Makhura said they are pushing for the swift reopening of Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.
  • Makhura also raised worries about insufficient water supply in some hospitals in the province. 

"I am distressed by the water situation in Gauteng hospitals. I have sleepless nights because of the fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital."

Gauteng Premier David Makhura claimed that the current predicament facing the controversial Department of Health in his province needed "urgent intervention".

Currently, Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, Leratong Hospital, Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, as well as Helen Joseph Hospitals all face serious water crises.

READ | Makhura calls for local state of disaster to reopen Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Humanitarian aid organisation Gift of the Givers came to the rescue of Rahima Moosa Hospital and drilled a borehole following an outcry from Coronationville residents and hospital users.

Makhura said:

We want to declare a local state of disaster. It will enable us, as an emergency, to swiftly open the hospital. We can't go through the entire June without Charlotte Maxeke.

"I can't throw a rulebook when people are dying, and there are lives that should be saved. We are looking at other legal instruments to open parts of the hospital. Charlotte Maxeke Hospital occupies the apex of Gauteng health. It offers specialised services. The province can't afford to have the hospital closed in the middle of a raging pandemic.

"The sooner the hospital opens, the better. It is the top of the class in providing oncology services. We are discussing declaring a localised disaster at the hospital. It should open urgently," Makhura said.

"Recent water cuts in hospitals have impacted on our fights against the pandemic. Not only have our health facilities been affected by water cuts, but residents too are affected. Inadequate water supply in our hospitals compounds the situation.  

"I have been distressed by the water situation in hospitals and the fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital. I compliment Gift of the Givers for digging a borehole at Rahima Moosa Hospital," said Makhura.

"The sooner the hospital opens the better. The virus in Gauteng is everywhere. 

"We are concerned about increases of hospital admissions. Gauteng accounts for at least half of daily cases reported nationally. Three weeks ago, the pandemic was in Sedibeng. It has now moved to parts of Johannesburg, West Rand, Ekurhuleni and Tshwane regions," he said.

READ | Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire: Why police probe hasn't started yet

Makhura claimed that he was worried about the impacts of power cuts, especially during the winter season.

He said power cuts combined with the cold weather prevented people from leaving their homes to ventilated spaces.

Gauteng has recorded 462 903 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 433 776 recoveries.

The total number of people who succumbed from illnesses related to the virus are 11 322, with the Johannesburg region leading with 3549 fatalities. The Johannesburg region recorded 1164 cases in the past 24-hour cycle, followed by Tshwane at 842.

