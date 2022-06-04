8m ago

Makhura warns ANC Joburg region to focus less on squabbles

Zintle Mahlati
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Photo: Rosetta Msimango/City Press
Gauteng Premier David Makhura. Photo: Rosetta Msimango/City Press
  • The ANC Johannesburg region is holding a conference in Centurion, Gauteng. 
  • Compared to Ekurhuleni, the region has had far fewer disputes, with the conference resuming as normal and voting expected on Saturday night. 
  • Gauteng ANC provincial chairperson David Makhura warned delegates to focus on regaining the trust of Joburg voters following the loss of the metro in the 2021 local government elections. 

Gauteng ANC chairperson David Makhura says the ANC in Johannesburg needs to focus less on internal squabbles and more on winning back the trust of Joburg residents following the party's loss of power in the city. 

Makhura took a calm tone in his opening address at the ANC Joburg regional conference in Gauteng on Saturday. 

The conference has had minimal drama compared to a similar gathering held by the ANC in Ekurhuleni last week. 

The last conference was marked by drama and a stronger security presence than usual.

The Centurion venue, where the Joburg region held its meeting, had less security than the Ekurhuleni conference. The region also had far fewer disputes ahead of its gathering, with only two branches having unresolved conflicts. 

Makhura, the outgoing leader of the ANC in the province, told delegates the ANC's loss in the local government elections was a priority and a stark reminder for the party. 

He said the conference should focus on how it would win back voters' trust.

"We have lost power in the City of Johannesburg. 

The city is in the hands of a coalition and the ANC needs to organise itself and smell the coffee. We have no time for fights among ourselves and squabbles, endless squabbles. We have to come out of this conference with a sense of urgency that it is hot down there. The issues on the ground are critical.
 

"How do we win public confidence and regain the trust of the people of Johannesburg? We can do this by focusing on the renewal of the ANC," he said. 

READ | ANC Joburg conference: Will region's push for a woman leader see Eunice Mgcina elected as chairperson?

He repeated previous concerns that ANC conferences were trending for a focus on elections and less on policies. He said delegates should look at the social ills in society and come out with concrete plans.

"This is not an elective conference. There is no such thing in the constitution of the ANC. A conference is not just about elections. We must correct this notion of an elective conference; this is what we need to change in the minds of our people. People use these false notions and elevate this notion to be the be-all and end-all of a conference," he said. 

The regional conference has yet to adopt credentials, which were not ready by Saturday afternoon. 

It is expected that regional delegates will start electing officials later in the day following nominations. 

The fight to lead the region will be between Joburg regional secretary Dada Morero and acting regional chairperson Eunice Mgcina. 


