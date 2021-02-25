Malawi grants permission for Bushiri's daughter to go to Kenya for medical attention, says lawyer

Shepherd Bushiri's minor daughter has been granted clearance to travel to Kenya for medical attention.

His daughters had reportedly been blocked from flying out of Malawi recently.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, fled to Malawi, days after being granted bail in a R102 million fraud case.

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri's minor daughter has been granted clearance to travel to Kenya for medical attention, his lawyer Wapona Kita told News24 on Thursday evening.

Kita sent the said clearance to News24, which will allow the minor to receive medical attention for a condition that cannot be treated locally.

The clearance - dated 25 February 2021 - will allow the minor to travel with two guardians, who will provide care and support during the medical treatment in Kenya.

The clearance comes after Bushiri's daughters were blocked from flying out of Malawi.

News24 is yet to receive comment from the Malawian government on the matter. It will be added if it is received.

Bushiri and his wife, Mary, are embroiled in a court case in South Africa, in connection with an alleged fraud and money laundering matter to the tune of R102 million.

They, however, fled South Africa to their home country, Malawi, just a few days after they were granted bail of R200 000 each in the Pretoria Central Magistrate's Court.

The couple's extradition hearing will be heard on 8 March in Malawi.