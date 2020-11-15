1h ago

add bookmark

Malawi tells South Africa to submit formal extradition request for Bushiris - report

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country, despite bail conditions expressly prohibiting any form of international travel.
Shepherd Bushiri has skipped the country, despite bail conditions expressly prohibiting any form of international travel.
Frennie Shivambu, Gallo Images
  • The Malawian government has reportedly asked South Africa to make a formal request for the extradition of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.
  • Its information minister denied that Bushiri had caught a flight on President Lazarus Chakwera's plane out of South Africa, saying Chakwera was "one of the very few honest presidents remaining in this world".  
  • Bushiri said he was in his home country because he was a citizen who sought intervention from the government and feared for his safety.

The Malawian government has reportedly asked South Africa to make a formal request for the extradition of self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary.

The controversial preacher and his wife fled to their home country sometime earlier this week over apparent fears for their lives. The couple face charges of fraud and money laundering related to an investment scheme to the value of over R102 million.

Earlier this month the couple were granted bail of R200 000 each by the Pretoria Magistrate's Court and part of their bail conditions forbid them from leaving the country. Bushiri, known for his extravagant lifestyle, has yet to face his criminal trial.

According to an eNCA report, Malawian Information Minister Gospel Kazako said there was nothing the country could do, other than to wait for formal communication from South African authorities."He is in this country and we are not hiding that. What we are saying here is, let us have formal and official contact. We know the treaties, we know the agreement, we know so many things that bind us together from South Africa, but we will not be dealing with this in an informal way."

WATCH | Bushiri defends his decision to flee South Africa, claims he won't get a fair trial

Kazako said the Malawian government had not received any request which would enable them to give their position on the matter.

"It is prudent for us to wait until the South African government makes contact with us," he told the broadcaster. 

Kazako also denied allegations that Bushiri had caught a flight on President Lazarus Chakwera's plane out of South Africa, saying Chakwera was "one of the very few honest presidents remaining in this world".  

Acting Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale also denied that Bushiri had left with Chakwera, according to the Sunday Times.

Bushiri claimed that he flew out of South Africa on Wednesday, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

According to the Sunday Times, the couple absconded some time between Monday and Friday. Chakwera's delegation is believed to have landed in SA on Thursday and departed on Friday. Chakwera has denied any prior knowledge of Bushiri's escape, but questions have been raised about the timing of his visit, as well as a seven-hour delay in his departure.

In an over-20-minute rant on Saturday evening, Bushiri said if he was running away from any trial, he would never have released a statement announcing that he was in Malawi.

Bushiri said his wealth and property in South Africa were still intact and he had not sold anything or transferred any money, proving that he was not running from anything, News24 reported.

He said he arrived in Malawi on Wednesday and had not yet been in contact with the government because, at the time he arrived, President Chakwera was leaving for South Africa.

Bushiri said he was in his home country because he was a citizen who was seeking intervention from the government. He said he needed assurances for his safety from the South African government.

Bushiri added his life had been in danger on many occasions and, as a result, he had opened a case after he was almost shot. He said he had also opened cases against the investigating officers who had arrested him and nothing had happened to them, and he therefore felt there was a conflict of interest.

He said he believed he would not have a fair trial if the same people whom he had opened cases against, prior to them arresting him, were also involved in the case.

Bushiri said:

In February this year, I almost got shot in Sandton at a filling station. I opened a case in SA, there is footage, I think Sandton police are aware of this case. Until today, nothing has been done. I feel my life is not safe in South Africa. So many times I have had attempts of assassinations. I feel my life and my wife's life is not safe. I wouldn't want to die when my name is not cleared. This is the reason why I decided to come to Malawi.

Bushiri said he was calling on the South African government to institute independent investigators. He said he would formally be meeting with the Malawian government to assist him and engage with the South African government regarding his safety. 

Kazako however told eNCA that no contact had been made and that the Malawian government was unaware of Bushiri's exact whereabouts at this stage.

- Compiled by Raahil Sain

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
WATCH | Bushiri defends his decision to flee South Africa, claims he won't get a fair trial
EXPLAINER | Can the Bushiris be extradited to SA to appear in court? These are the SADC protocols
Bushiris failed to appear at police station on Friday, breaking bail conditions - Hawks
Read more on:
shepherd bushirimalawicourts
Lottery
1 player wins R300 000 Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
7% - 205 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
16% - 483 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 2377 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.50
(-0.04)
ZAR/GBP
20.45
(-0.06)
ZAR/EUR
18.35
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.27
(-0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.02)
Gold
1889.41
(+0.01)
Silver
24.65
(+0.10)
Platinum
891.50
(+0.31)
Brent Crude
42.62
(-1.72)
Palladium
2315.00
(+0.59)
All Share
57182.60
(+0.27)
Top 40
52517.57
(+0.35)
Financial 15
11496.79
(-1.73)
Industrial 25
79932.89
(+0.47)
Resource 10
51500.47
(+0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo