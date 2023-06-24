1h ago

Share

Male breast cancer can be treated if detected early, says specialist as men urged to get tested

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Graeme Comrie was shocked when he was diagnosed with male cancer in 2009.
Graeme Comrie was shocked when he was diagnosed with male cancer in 2009.

  • Graeme Comrie was shocked when he was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009 because he thought it was only common in women.
  • He wants to encourage men to get tested for breast cancer.
  • At least one specialist surgeon told News24 that the prognosis is slightly poorer for men than it is for women.


When Graeme Comrie discovered a small lump in his left upper breast, he didn't think much of it because thought breast cancer was only common in women.

However, he was shocked when he was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2009.

He was 64 years old at the time and had been leading a healthy lifestyle, with regular medical check-ups.

READ | Male breast cancer: A survivor's journey to healing

Comrie wants to share his journey this month, known as a men's health month, to encourage men to get tested for breast cancer.

According to the National Cancer Registry, the lifetime risk of getting breast cancer is between one in 500 to 1 in 1000 for men, depending on their race. 

The registry states that men at any age can develop breast cancer. Still, it is usually detected in men between the ages of 60 and 80.

Comrie said: 

One day, I discovered a small lump in my left upper breast, but I didn't think much of it. I did nothing about it for about two years until my doctor suggested I [should have] it tested. I took her advice, and the results came back positive. I had breast cancer.

Comrie said although it was difficult at first, he was lucky to have a lot of support. Also, doctors were able to remove the cancer surgically. 

"Fourteen years later, I am still cancer free. I am incredibly grateful that [the] surgery and treatment worked," he said.

Specialist surgeon, Dr Fatima Hoosain, says although it is seen as a predominantly female disease, breast cancer affects men too.

"The risk is low, particularly in comparison to other common cancers. The prognosis is slightly poorer for men than for women for various reasons. Men are less likely to go to a doctor and often present with advanced cancers.

"Anatomically, males have very little breast tissue; therefore, small tumours infiltrate early into the surrounding tissue and spread easily via the bloodstream and lymphatics to distant organs," she added.

She said the most common type of breast cancer in men was infiltrating ductal carcinoma cancer, which spreads beyond the cells that line the ducts in the breasts.

It is the most common type of breast cancer in women and men. All other forms of breast cancer are exceedingly rare in men.

READ | Zoleka Mandela receives relieving news from doctor amid cancer battle

Men who have breast cancer can usually feel a lump.

"Medically, a biopsy is performed to make a proper diagnosis. This involves the removal of cells or tissue fragments so they can be viewed under a microscope by a pathologist to check for signs of cancer. It is usually done by taking a small tissue core, using a needle under local anaesthesia," she said. 

Treatments for breast cancer in men and women are generally the same. However, many men benefit from a combination of treatments, according to Hoosain.

Early detection vastly improves the chances of survival, according to Hoosain.




We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
male cancerhealth
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2058 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 3891 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 967 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

22 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga

16 Jun

LISTEN | A probe, premature exit and hearsay – unpacking Tawana Kupe's University of Pretoria saga
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.74
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
23.83
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.49
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.52
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
917.00
0.0%
Palladium
1,284.88
0.0%
Gold
1,920.84
0.0%
Silver
22.44
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
69,131
-0.9%
All Share
74,403
-0.9%
Resource 10
62,851
-0.7%
Industrial 25
101,623
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,677
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

8h ago

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Which Mac is right for you?

15 Jun

Which Mac is right for you?
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo