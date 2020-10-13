1h ago

Malema adamant EFF will be at Senekal court on Friday when Brendin Horner suspects appear again

Sesona Ngqakamba
  • The EFF said it is going to Senekal Magistrate's Court on Friday - and no one can stop it. 
  • The party will be in court when the accused for the murder of farm manager Brendin Horner appear. 
  • Malema has called on police to make more arrests of farmers involved in the chaos last week. 

The EFF says it will be at the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Friday when the case against two suspects accused of killing farm manager Brendin Horner is expected to be heard.

And no one is going to stop it, said EFF leader Julius Malema.

Malema said this while addressing supporters outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday following the postponement of his assault trial.

READ | Man accused of inciting Senekal violence denied bail

The EFF leader faces an assault charge, along with EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, after they allegedly assaulted a police colonel in April 2018 during the funeral service of struggle icon Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Their case was postponed to 28-29 October after the court had to hear applications for the media to broadcast and report on the hearing.  

Malema said: "We are not scared of white people, you know why? We are fetching them on Friday in Senekal. We are going to Senekal on Friday and there is no one who is going to stop us."

READ | Senekal: DA lays criminal charge against Malema, Paulsen over machine gun tweets

He said the party would, however, not be in Senekal to protect the alleged murderers, adding that they had no business with "murderers".

"That black boy who [allegedly] killed a white man must go and rot in jail. It is not our problem. We do not protect criminals."

Horner, 21, who managed a farm in Paul Roux, was allegedly murdered and found with a rope around his neck and tied to a pole, News24 reported.

When Sekwetjie Mahlamba and Sekola Matlaletsa made their first appearance in court, chaotic scenes broke out. A police van was overturned and set alight, while there were also reports of damage to property. 

Malema said anyone who overturned a police vehicle and entered courts violently was declaring war against the state.

"But, in South Africa, we have got no state. We have got puppets of the white man. They are the ones who are in charge," Malema said. 

Respect

He said police needed to regain respect from citizens and arrest all those involved in the chaos last week. 

"We want to tell [police minister] Bheki Cele [that] we are going to Senekal on Friday. If those people are not arrested, we are going to incite the civil arrest. We will look for them, we will arrest them ourselves and hand them over to the police."

Malema called on Cele and police commissioner Khehla Sitole to make arrests before the party did.

READ| We must not use farm attacks to mobilise communities along racial lines - Ramaphosa

He also urged farmworkers, who had attended the protest, to call the EFF and to give it information of the whereabouts of those who were behind the chaos. 

"They must arrest those people before Friday. We are not going to fight with anyone. We are going there peacefully, but you push, we push. You shoot, we shoot."  

Malema added: "If standing up to a white man makes me a thug. I am a proud thug. If standing up to a white man makes me a fascist, I'm a proud fascist."

