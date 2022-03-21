2m ago

add bookmark

Malema claims judiciary captured in favour of Ramaphosa and ANC

accreditation
Zintle Mahlati
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Tebogo Letsie/City Press
  • EFF leader Julius Malema claims the judiciary is captured in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC. 
  • Malema says no person can win a case against Ramaphosa that is heard at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria. 
  • The EFF leader also said the country had missed an opportunity to witness the first black woman chief justice.

EFF leader Julius Malema has continued his unsubstantiated criticism of the judiciary, claiming some of the country's judges were captured in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa and a faction of the ANC. 

Malema spoke on Monday at the EFF's Human Rights Day rally in Sharpeville in Gauteng. 

The EFF leader is no stranger to criticising and airing his party's beliefs about the judiciary favouring certain people over others. 

During his speech, he upped the political ante, saying the Gauteng High Court was of particular concern because Ramaphosa won every case heard in the division. 

Malema said:

There are judges who have taken a decision to judge in favour of Cyril Ramaphosa. When you take Cyril Ramaphosa to court, you will never win, let me tell you that. Especially in Pretoria, Gauteng North High Court, you will never win.

He accused the country's judges of ruling in a, "... racist and factional manner", based on the rulings issued. 

"They want us to believe that is the law. That there is one man who is above the law. That Ramaphosa is always right. We cannot have a law with eyes that sees who is before it. We need a law that is blind, and we need neutral judges. We want to call on captured judges that if they continue to rule in Ramaphosa's favour, they will collapse this country," Malema told a crowd of EFF supporters. 

READ | High Court finds no argument of interest of justice to unseal the CR17 bank statements

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has heard several cases involving the president. 

Last year, the court dismissed the EFF's application to unseal CR17 campaign bank statements.

The same court also set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the CR17 campaign

Malema previously used his seat on the Judicial Service Commission to question candidates vying for judicial positions about the High Court rulings linked to the CR17 campaign case, and other political cases. 

The EFF did not support the appointment of Raymond Zondo as the chief justice of the country, saying Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya was the best candidate for the role.

Malema repeated his party's unhappiness about Zondo's appointment by Ramaphosa, saying the country had missed an opportunity to witness the first black woman chief justice. 

Malema said:

Chief Justice Zondo, we do not congratulate him. We want to warn him that if he is going to be an objective chief justice, he must exercise the law and make sure it is blind. Fools are going to say I am attacking the judiciary. I am not. I want an independent judiciary. The judges are not the Constitution and must subject themselves to the Constitution.

He continued: "Any judge that rules in a factional manner will be confronted. The EFF is not a threat to the judiciary. What is a threat to the judiciary is the capture of the judiciary. The judiciary must defend itself. Let us guard the independence of our judiciary. We missed an opportunity to have the first black female chief justice," he said. 

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anceffjulius malemacyril ramaphosahuman rights daypolitics
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Are you comfortable talking about money with your spouse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we've been open about money since the beginning
83% - 2327 votes
No, my parents never spoke about money and their marriage worked out well
6% - 182 votes
I want to because I have no idea about our finances but it leads to arguments
11% - 309 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

12h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

12h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

12h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

12h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

12h ago

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.93
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.67
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.48
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.05
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,928.23
+0.4%
Silver
25.12
+0.6%
Palladium
2,547.50
+2.3%
Platinum
1,040.50
+1.3%
Brent Crude
107.93
+1.2%
Top 40
68,275
0.0%
All Share
74,848
0.0%
Resource 10
80,693
0.0%
Industrial 25
83,556
0.0%
Financial 15
16,848
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo