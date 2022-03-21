Malema claims judiciary captured in favour of Ramaphosa and ANC

EFF leader Julius Malema claims the judiciary is captured in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC.

Malema says no person can win a case against Ramaphosa that is heard at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

The EFF leader also said the country had missed an opportunity to witness the first black woman chief justice.

EFF leader Julius Malema has continued his unsubstantiated criticism of the judiciary, claiming some of the country's judges were captured in favour of President Cyril Ramaphosa and a faction of the ANC.

Malema spoke on Monday at the EFF's Human Rights Day rally in Sharpeville in Gauteng.

The EFF leader is no stranger to criticising and airing his party's beliefs about the judiciary favouring certain people over others.

During his speech, he upped the political ante, saying the Gauteng High Court was of particular concern because Ramaphosa won every case heard in the division.

Malema said:

There are judges who have taken a decision to judge in favour of Cyril Ramaphosa. When you take Cyril Ramaphosa to court, you will never win, let me tell you that. Especially in Pretoria, Gauteng North High Court, you will never win.

He accused the country's judges of ruling in a, "... racist and factional manner", based on the rulings issued.

"They want us to believe that is the law. That there is one man who is above the law. That Ramaphosa is always right. We cannot have a law with eyes that sees who is before it. We need a law that is blind, and we need neutral judges. We want to call on captured judges that if they continue to rule in Ramaphosa's favour, they will collapse this country," Malema told a crowd of EFF supporters.

READ | High Court finds no argument of interest of justice to unseal the CR17 bank statements

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has heard several cases involving the president.

Last year, the court dismissed the EFF's application to unseal CR17 campaign bank statements.

The same court also set aside Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's report into the CR17 campaign.

Malema previously used his seat on the Judicial Service Commission to question candidates vying for judicial positions about the High Court rulings linked to the CR17 campaign case, and other political cases.

The EFF did not support the appointment of Raymond Zondo as the chief justice of the country, saying Supreme Court of Appeal President Mandisa Maya was the best candidate for the role.

Malema repeated his party's unhappiness about Zondo's appointment by Ramaphosa, saying the country had missed an opportunity to witness the first black woman chief justice.

Malema said:

Chief Justice Zondo, we do not congratulate him. We want to warn him that if he is going to be an objective chief justice, he must exercise the law and make sure it is blind. Fools are going to say I am attacking the judiciary. I am not. I want an independent judiciary. The judges are not the Constitution and must subject themselves to the Constitution.

He continued: "Any judge that rules in a factional manner will be confronted. The EFF is not a threat to the judiciary. What is a threat to the judiciary is the capture of the judiciary. The judiciary must defend itself. Let us guard the independence of our judiciary. We missed an opportunity to have the first black female chief justice," he said.

We want to hear your views on the news.to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.