Malema, co-accused's rifle case postponed due to lockdown

Malibongwe Dayimani

The case against Julius Malema and his co-accused Adriaan Snyman will be postponed to 17 September due to lockdown regulations, the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement.

The postponement will be processed in the East London Magistrate's Court in the absence of the two accused, said NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani.

She said the postponement was due to lockdown regulations.

READ | Land, guns and corruption: All the EFF's court cases to date

The Johannesburg-based leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters faces charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and three counts of contravening the Firearms Control Act, while Snyman faces one count of contravening the Firearms Control Act.

This is in relation to Malema's alleged discharging of a rifle at a stadium in Mdantsane in 2018 during the EFF's fifth birthday anniversary celebrations.

