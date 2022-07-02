Malema confident of chances in cop assault case

Julius Malema is confident that he and his co-accused will emerge victorious in the assault case against them.

Malema and Mbuyizeni Ndlozi are on trial for the alleged assault of Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter.

The case was postponed to 29 September for judgment.

EFF leader Julius Malema, who stands accused of assault, along with MP Mbuyizeni Ndlozi, did not appear concerned by the charges they face when they appeared in court.

"This matter is coming to an end and we are confident that it will be ruled in our favour," Malema told reporters outside the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Friday.



Malema and Ndlozi appeared in court for the alleged assault of Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter at the burial of Madikizela-Mandela on 14 April 2018.

During their court appearance on Friday, Ndlozi took the stand, testifying at length that they were "fundamentally" violated of their dignity and right to mourn and bury Madikizela-Mandela at the cemetery, after allegedly being denied access by Venter.

Ndlozi testified:

I felt fundamentally violated, denied not just our freedom to movement, freedom to access the memorial park and dignity to mourn someone we had a relationship with. Despite that relationship, we were told on countless moments that we could not enter.

Recalling the events that unfolded on the day, Ndlozi told the court they were puzzled as to why they were being stopped because their V-Class Mercedes Benz was fitted with a visible permit and went through multiple checks.

He said, despite this, Venter maintained that they were not allowed to enter.

When asked by his lawyer, advocate Laurence Hodes SC, how he felt following the ordeal, Ndlozi told the court that he felt fundamentally violated.

During cross-examination, led by the prosecutor, Michele Hart, she replayed video footage of the incident.

Hart asked why Ndlozi and Malema did not try to speak to Venter or engage with him.

Ndlozi maintained that Venter, who he described as a "mountain of a man", refused and kept "coming back and used his body to apply force" in front of the vehicle.

"You are smiling. Are you happy that you pushed him?" Hart asked Ndlozi.

Ndlozi replied, "yes", saying they had to stand up for their right to mourn.

Hart also asked why Ndlozi and Malema never asked Venter to address the matter with his superiors.

"His language was physical and, at that moment, we had to fight for our right to mourn. I was angry, felt mistreated and undermined," Ndlozi said.

Hart asked Ndlozi whether he was concerned about Venter's humiliation because he was allegedly being assaulted in front of the entire country on national television.

"How was he humiliated? You are very wrong; he was not humiliated; this video did not happen in front of an international audience. You are factually wrong.

"He had the duty to guide and protect mourners' rights, but he ignored all of that and interfered with the law, thus violating it, and then went on to lay the charge. The only time the world was aware of the video footage was when it was made public by the media; we were the ones who were humiliated; Venter was the one in the wrong," he said.

The matter was postponed to 29 September for judgment.

