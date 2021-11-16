Malema explains why the EFF terminated coalition talks with the ANC

The EFF shut the door on any possible coalition agreement with the ANC.

The red berets cited the prioritising of power sharing and positions as the reason for its stance.

Julius Malema said talks remain open with the IFP, MAP16 and another party.

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday announced that the red berets' highest decision-making body, its war council, had decided to terminate talks with the ANC and closed the door on any possible coalition between the two parties in the more than 60 hung municipalities.



Malema cited arrogance and the refusal to discuss binding agreements, which would form the basis for any coalition by the ANC, as the reason for the breakdown in talks.

"It's the ANC's arrogance that lead to us walking away. They refused to talk about genuine issues and instead wanted to just talk about positions and who would share power. There was no willingness to discuss principles and the demands that we had made non-negotiable before entering any coalition," said Malema.

The EFF leader said his party was infuriated that the ANC sent junior party members to the negotiation table, while the red berets had selected a group of senior party leaders.

"After their juniors failed, then they sent in [ANC treasurer-general, Paul] Mashatile, a crook of note… we have long held the view that we will never talk to him and have made it clear that in any talks with the EFF, the ANC should never send him, but they did," said Malema.

Yet another impediment identified by the EFF leader as the reason for the breakdown in talks was that the ANC was not willing to meet his party half way.

"I understand that the ANC could have reservations regarding land expropriation, that's well and fine, but they did not even consider less contentious issues, such as the provision of sanitary pads for free. They would not even consider our proposal that all disabled South Africans ought to have a house built for them by the state, matters that I would think should be easily agreed upon.

"The ANC can't even commit to removing Die Stem. We are not saying remove Afrikaans. We are saying, remove Die Stem, we are willing to have an Afrikaans part in the anthem, but not Die Stem," said Malema.

While Herman Mashaba's ActionSA closed the door on coalition talks with the EFF, citing the red berets' desire to include the ANC into possible partnership, Malema said his party's door remained open for talks with ActionSA.

"Mashaba is politically illiterate and we will be patient with him," said Malema.