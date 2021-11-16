29m ago

add bookmark

Malema explains why the EFF terminated coalition talks with the ANC

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Deaan Vivier
  • The EFF shut the door on any possible coalition agreement with the ANC. 
  • The red berets cited the prioritising of power sharing and positions as the reason for its stance.
  • Julius Malema said talks remain open with the IFP, MAP16 and another party.

EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday announced that the red berets' highest decision-making body, its war council, had decided to terminate talks with the ANC and closed the door on any possible coalition between the two parties in the more than 60 hung municipalities. 

Malema cited arrogance and the refusal to discuss binding agreements, which would form the basis for any coalition by the ANC, as the reason for the breakdown in talks. 

"It's the ANC's arrogance that lead to us walking away. They refused to talk about genuine issues and instead wanted to just talk about positions and who would share power. There was no willingness to discuss principles and the demands that we had made non-negotiable before entering any coalition," said Malema. 

READ | ANC, EFF sidelined as political parties meet to discuss coalitions

The EFF leader said his party was infuriated that the ANC sent junior party members to the negotiation table, while the red berets had selected a group of senior party leaders. 

"After their juniors failed, then they sent in [ANC treasurer-general, Paul] Mashatile, a crook of note… we have long held the view that we will never talk to him and have made it clear that in any talks with the EFF, the ANC should never send him, but they did," said Malema.

Yet another impediment identified by the EFF leader as the reason for the breakdown in talks was that the ANC was not willing to meet his party half way. 

"I understand that the ANC could have reservations regarding land expropriation, that's well and fine, but they did not even consider less contentious issues, such as the provision of sanitary pads for free. They would not even consider our proposal that all disabled South Africans ought to have a house built for them by the state, matters that I would think should be easily agreed upon.

READ MORE |  Coalition talks: EFF says it wants City of Tshwane

"The ANC can't even commit to removing Die Stem. We are not saying remove Afrikaans. We are saying, remove Die Stem, we are willing to have an Afrikaans part in the anthem, but not Die Stem," said Malema. 

While Herman Mashaba's ActionSA closed the door on coalition talks with the EFF, citing the red berets' desire to include the ANC into possible partnership, Malema said his party's door remained open for talks with ActionSA. 

"Mashaba is politically illiterate and we will be patient with him," said Malema. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
anceffactionsajulius malemaelections 2021politics
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are you expecting from Saturday's Test between the Springboks and Scotland at Murrayfield?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks by plenty! We are world champions for a reason
39% - 1596 votes
A Springbok victory, but it will be closer than many think
47% - 1917 votes
I reckon a Scotland upset could be on the cards!
10% - 416 votes
It's too close to call...
5% - 192 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.23
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.47
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.32
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.18
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,869.60
+0.4%
Silver
25.21
+0.6%
Palladium
2,166.00
+0.4%
Platinum
1,097.00
+0.6%
Brent Crude
82.05
-0.2%
Top 40
64,106
+1.0%
All Share
70,767
+1.0%
Resource 10
64,672
+1.2%
Industrial 25
95,136
+1.1%
Financial 15
14,123
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo