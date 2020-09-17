24m ago

Malema firearm discharge case postponed to January

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Julius Malema's court case has been postponed.
Julius Malema's court case has been postponed.
Felix Dlangamandla, Netwerk24

EFF leader Julius Malema and co-accused Adriaan Snyman must appear again in January next year in the East London Magistrate's Court on charges of discharging a firearm in public.

Malema is facing five charges, including the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition, discharging a firearm in a built-up area or public space and reckless endangerment to person or property, while Snyman faces two charges.

In 2018, Malema was captured on camera allegedly discharging what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane, East London, at the EFF's fifth anniversary celebrations. 

AlSO READ| Malema charges: NPA now says no decision has been taken over discharging firearm in public

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani, the case was postponed to 15 January 2021 for pre-trial hearing.

"Warrants of arrest have been held over for both accused," added Ngcakani

Malema was also in court earlier this week for a separate case.

READ| Malema expects NPA to charge him for discharging firearm in public

He and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi will have to wait another month to find out their fate in a different pending case in which they are accused of assaulting a police officer.

The two politicians appeared in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Monday where the case was postponed to 13 October for a trial date.

