52m ago

add bookmark

Malema gives NPA an ultimatum to prosecute Ramaphosa for his role in Marikana massacre

accreditation
Juniour Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images
  • Julius Malema has given the NPA an ultimatum to prosecute Cyril Ramaphosa within three months. 
  • Should the NPA not adhere to his call, Malema has threatened to haul the prosecuting authority before the court. 
  • The EFF, in 2015, opened criminal cases against Ramaphosa, Nathi Mthethwa and SAPS bosses.

EFF leader Julius Malema has given the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) an ultimatum to prosecute President Cyril Ramaphosa for his role in the Marikana massacre within three months or his party will take the prosecuting authority to the high court.

Speaking during the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union's (AMCU) commemoration of the Marikana massacre, Malema said it was unsettling that, despite his party opening criminal cases in 2015 against Ramaphosa, former police minister Nathi Mthethwa and South African Police Service (SAPS) bosses in Marikana, among others, none of the political actors had been prosecuted or, at the very least, questioned for their hand in the massacre.

Monday marks nine years since 44 people, including 34 miners and 10 police officers and security guards, died in the North West mining town.

READ | EFF lays murder charges against Ramaphosa

He reiterated that South Africa could not have a situation in which politicians were above the law and no action was taken, even though cases had been opened against them.

RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 16: (SOUTH AFRIC
A little girl clings on a fence for a better view during the commemoration of the Marikana massacre in 2016.

At the very least, Malema added, the political leaders involved ought to be investigated for conspiracy to commit murder.

"We are here to, once more, send out heartfelt condolences to miners that were killed by the ANC government… till today, justice has not been served. We opened a case at the Marikana police station and mentioned Ramaphosa, Mthethwa and other politicians by name, but no action has since been taken.

READ | Marikana: Still no justice

"We call on the NPA to prosecute Ramaphosa and, if they are not going to do so, we want them to issue a non-prosecuting letter, so that the EFF can proceed with a private prosecution," said Malema, adding:

If they [the NPA] don't do that [prosecute or issue a non-prosecuting letter] in the next three months, we are taking them to the high court.

Ramaphosa was a non-executive director at Lonmin when the massacre happened and is alleged to have sent an email on the eve of the Marikana shooting, wherein he allegedly told Lonmin management and government officials that events around the strike "are plainly dastardly criminal acts and must be characterised as such".

In 2017, while still deputy president, Ramaphosa apologised for the manner in which the Marikana massacre unfolded, saying he was sorry for the type of language he used at the time.

IN FULL | Ramaphosa's opening statement at the Zondo Commission

But the unrelenting EFF leader warned Ramaphosa - and said, "by now he must know that, if he is using his office to avoid prosecution, then, just like his predecessor former president Jacob Zuma, we will go and fetch him after he is out of office and still hold him accountable".

Malema apportioned blame to South African citizens, saying:

We are partly to blame for the lack of justice because, when we had the opportunity to punish them [the ANC government] at the polls by not voting for them, we failed to do so.

Another speaker, who did not mince his words regarding the ANC's hand in the Marikana massacre, was United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa. 

He said the current leaders called themselves revolutionaries, but had employed similar tactics as the Apartheid government to quell the protests. 

"The ANC government used the same brute force that we had been accustomed to during Apartheid rule and, what is disturbing, is the lack of remorse, with no heartfelt apology or even visits to the affected people by the powers-that-be.

RUSTENBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - AUGUST 16: (SOUTH AFRIC
A remembrance cross made of flowers is seen during a of the 2012 Marikana massacre.

"Our government is hoping that people will forget. We must not allow that to happen," said Holomisa. 

Public holiday

During the AMCU commemoration, the widows of the fallen mine workers called for 16 August to be designated as a public holiday. 

One of the widows told a heartbreaking story of how her child asked her why they still had to go to school on a day when the family was meant to commemorate the anniversary of their father's death. 

She called on the government to assist in installing a fence around the Marikana koppie, where numerous miners lost their lives.

"It is sad to see the place, where many people lost fathers, brothers and sons, in ruin - and it is not even cleaned and fenced in," said the widow. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
julius malemacyril ramaphosacourtsmarikana massacre
Lottery
2 scoop the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
25% - 1379 votes
Travelling
43% - 2414 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
11% - 602 votes
Going to parties and bars
7% - 397 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
14% - 786 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
view
Rand - Dollar
14.78
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.45
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.41
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.84
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Gold
1,783.44
+0.2%
Silver
23.66
-0.4%
Palladium
2,593.00
-2.2%
Platinum
1,022.00
-0.9%
Brent Crude
70.59
-1.0%
Top 40
62,551
-1.1%
All Share
68,760
-0.9%
Resource 10
68,691
-1.7%
Industrial 25
87,357
-1.5%
Financial 15
13,719
+1.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus

11 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Miracle dog overcomes deadly canine parvovirus
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip

10 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town customer leaves restaurant staff members a R20K tip
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus

1h ago

Organisers bar spectators from Tokyo Paralympics over coronavirus
Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

14 Aug

Team SA name squad for Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022

13 Aug

Olympic 100m champion Jacobs wants to recharge for 2022
Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock

13 Aug

Sascoc blames miscommunication for 'no funds' to reward Olympic medalists shock
British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping

12 Aug

British Olympic silver medallist Ujah suspended for alleged doping
DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams

12 Aug

DEEP DIVE | Why funding remains a stumbling block for SA's lofty Olympic dreams
RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?

11 Aug

RECAP | What went right and wrong for Team SA in Tokyo?
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to...

08 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses

10 Aug

Sports minister confirms Schoenmaker, Buitendag Olympic medal bonuses
SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists

10 Aug

SA's Olympic and Paralympic medallists will receive incentives, Sascoc insists
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

08 Aug

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo