Malema makes dramatic helicopter entrance for Zuma tea time meeting

Former president Jacob Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema are currently meeting at Zuma's Nkandla home.

Malema arrived at Nkandla by helicopter around noon, accompanied by EFF spokesperson Vuyani Pambo, and former party chairperson Dali Mpofu.

ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni was also in the helicopter, the SABC's Samkele Maseko reported.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, who facilitated the meeting, arrived separately.

All those attending the meeting have previously expressed unhappiness about President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership.

Zuma and Malema caused surprise when they tagged each other on Twitter on Wednesday to organise a meeting over tea.

They didn't say what the meeting would be about, but they are expected to air their common grievances in the meeting.

Zuma this week became the centre of controversy again when he said in a statement that he would disregard an order by the Constitutional Court to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture because he had an issue with how it was constituted.

In a statement, the EFF said although Zuma's defiance of the Constitutional Court was "misguided", it felt that the commission was a "factional instrument" devised by Ramaphosa to protect "capitalist money".

Malema and his deputy, Floyd Shivambu, were reported to be under investigation by the Zondo commission themselves due to their alleged role in the looting of VBS Mutual Bank.

Malema, who Zuma hailed as a possible future president of the country when Malema supported his rise to power in 2007, subsequently became one of the most vocal campaigners for Zuma's expulsion from the Presidency.

The meeting seems to signal that the two could be finding common ground again.

It is not yet clear whether those attending the meeting will speak to the media or release a statement about it afterwards, but Masina earlier hinted that it would be in the public interest to do so.

