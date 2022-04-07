1h ago

add bookmark

Malema, Ndlozi assault case postponed to May

accreditation
Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
EFF leader Julius Malema and former party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: Morapedi Mashashe
EFF leader Julius Malema and former party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. Picture: Morapedi Mashashe
  • The common assault case against Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi face further delays after it was postponed in the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
  • The State requested a postponement as its final witness was not well.
  • The matter returns to court in May.

The assault case against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has been postponed until May for the final State witness to be called.

Malema and Ndlozi are on trial for the alleged assault of Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Venter during the burial of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela on 14 April 2018.

The matter was expected to sit on Thursday and Friday in the Randburg Magistrate's Court. However, the State requested a postponement as its final witness was unavailable.

Advocate Laurence Hodes SC, on behalf of the accused, opposed the application, saying, among other things, that the case goes back four years.

He further argued that this witness had failed to arrive at court previously, and it appeared that the witness would not appear.

"It does not seem that this witness intends to come. She did not come last time... and now [it is] because of chest pain. There comes a point where the court has to take regard of the rights of the accused to be tried with expedition," Hodes argued.

The State, however, was subsequently granted the postponement after it provided the court with documentation that showed that the State's final witness was not well.

READ | Assault case: Malema was like Mama Winnie's 'son' - court hears statement from late Zindzi Mandela

Scores of supporters gathered outside the court, waiting for Malema to address them and when he did, he questioned how a common assault case could sit in the courts for four years.

"They must be ashamed that a common assault case can last for four years. It exposed the incompetency of the courts and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)," he said.

Malema further stated that when the State closes its case, it intended to apply for a Section 174 discharge. 

An accused lodged a discharge application in terms of Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act after the State had closed its case, with the argument that there was not enough evidence before the court to link the accused to the charges.

The NPA's Phindi Mjonondwane told News24 that the State was in agreement with the court that what was important now was to complete its case.

"We have provided documentation that she is not well and cannot attend court. Therefore it was not unreasonable to request a postponement as the State," she said.

The matter is due to return to court on 6 May.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
julius malemambuyiseni ndlozigautengjohannesburgcourts
Lottery
4 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
71% - 5143 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
29% - 2152 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.79
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.31
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.13
-0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.05
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.8%
Gold
1,932.18
+0.4%
Silver
24.47
+0.1%
Palladium
2,264.84
+3.0%
Platinum
959.50
+0.3%
Brent Crude
101.07
-5.5%
Top 40
67,003
-0.5%
All Share
74,008
-0.5%
Resource 10
80,069
-0.3%
Industrial 25
79,960
-0.2%
Financial 15
17,257
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off...

5h ago

WATCH | Chantal Sampson used to be homeless. Now she helps other people get off the streets
Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month

06 Apr

Cape Flats children celebrate Autism Month
'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a...

06 Apr

'It was really an out-of-body experience' - Gert-Johan Coetzee on designing a dress for Lizzo
SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller

04 Apr

SA actor Mampho Brescia stars in reboot of 1996 Arnold Schwarzenegger thriller
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22097.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo