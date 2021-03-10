Malema, Ndlozi trial: Court hears of 'possible manipulation' of photo album

Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi believe there is a "conspiracy" to find them guilty.

The two are on trial for allegedly assaulting a police officer at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral in 2018.

A digital forensic analyst told the court there are images missing from the album he initially extracted from CCTV footage.

A digital forensic analyst says a photo album he extracted from CCTV footage is not what the Randburg Magistrate's Court has been presented with in the assault case against EFF leader Julius Malema and MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.



As such, it may "possibly" have been manipulated.

The analyst received the CCTV footage from the investigating officer.

Malema and Ndlozi are on trial for allegedly assaulting Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Jacobus Venter at Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's funeral on 14 April 2018.



Venter was attached to the Presidential Protection Service.

Warrant Officer Jacobus Smith, who is attached to SAPS' cybercrime unit, on Wednesday told the magistrate, Lieland Poonsamy, that on 10 May 2018 he received a compact disc, which had CCTV footage depicting the incident outside the memorial park.

He said he was requested to extract and compile a photo album portraying images of the alleged assault.

The analyst said he extracted 23 images and compiled the album.

Angle

Smith said he was also given other footage, saved on a USB, which showed a different angle. He analysed it and extracted 39 images.

He said the exhibits were sealed when he received it - and he resealed it after he had completed his work.

But, during cross-examination, the accused's lawyer, advocate Laurens Hodes, put it to Smith that, in one of his statements, he said he extracted 23 images, but the photo album submitted as evidence in court only had 11 images.

Hodes said it appeared that someone had removed pages from the album, which was concerning.

Smith could not explain why some images were missing. He said he had handed 23 images to the investigating officer and had no control of it thereafter.

"The albums I compiled had 23 images."

Asked whether he thought the album was manipulated, Smith replied: "That's possible."

Speaking outside the court, following proceedings on Wednesday, Malema said the State was "dismally failing" to prove its case against him and his co-accused, based on evidence given by witnesses.

Hodes has been critical regarding the downloading, handling and distribution of the CCTV footage, which captured the alleged assault.

The sealing of forensic bags was also raised.

Narrative

"It is a very clear conspiracy around the whole case that people want to arrive at a certain narrative," said Malema, without providing evidence that supported his allegations.

Asked why he thought anyone would want to tamper with the images, Malema said: "Because you must get Malema and Ndlozi guilty through any means necessary - hook or crook.

"Perhaps those pictures that are removed are now proving something else, which is not in the best interests of AfriForum and the ANC. What is interesting is that the ANC, through the NPA, are pursuing the same interests as AfriForum."

Malema said they were not shocked by the evidence given in court, adding that no evidence, so far, had proven they were not supposed to be at the cemetery on the day.

Commenting on the turn of events and the evidence of the missing images, AfriForum's campaign manager, Jacques Broodryk, said in a statement: "It is extremely concerning that a police officer, who was simply attempting to perform his duties, has now seemingly become a victim of incompetence among his own colleagues.

"It is also very suspicious that evidence has disappeared in a case against Malema."

The trial was postponed to 1 and 2 July after the State informed the court that its witness, who was expected to testify on Thursday, was ill.

Malema and Ndlozi are out on warning.