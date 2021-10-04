3h ago

Malema questions ConCourt's slow pace in delivering judgments

Jeanette Chabalala
EFF leader Julius Malema.
EFF leader Julius Malema.
PHOTO: Alet Pretorius/Gallo Images
  • The Judicial Service Commission is interviewing Constitutional Court candidates.
  • The JSC was forced to rerun its April interviews for two vacancies at the apex court. 
  • The rerun follows a challenge from the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution. 

Julius Malema has said that Constitutional Court judges must never believe they are above the law.  

Malema, a member of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), said during Judge Fayeeza Kathree-Sitiloane's interview, there must never be an impression that Constitutional Court judges are above the law. 

Kathree-Sitiloane was the second candidate to be interviewed for a position in the apex court on Monday.

The JSC had been forced to rerun its April interviews for two vacancies at the apex court after the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) challenged its lawfulness and constitutionality. Seven judges are being interviewed. 

During her interview, Malema spoke about the Constitutional Court delay in ruling on former president Jacob Zuma's application for a rescission of the contempt of court ruling against him.

Malema said the matter was brought on an urgent basis before the court, adding that there was also uncertainty in the country.

READ | I used my white privilege to represent the disadvantaged in SA - ConCourt candidate tells JSC

"Things were burning, literally," he said.

"The Constitutional Court takes forever to come back to us with so much uncertainty; how do we deal with that. Is that enhancing the good image of the judiciary, and if not, who is going to be held accountable? "he asked.

Kathree-Sitiloane said she understood the "frustration" attached to waiting for a decision.

She agreed that when a matter is urgent, the court should deliver its ruling with the "requisite urgency". In July, there were incidents of widespread looting and unrest in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane (Photo: YouTube/JSC)

These are believed to have been incited by calls to free former president Jacob Zuma from prison after he was sentenced to a 15-month jail sentence. The former president is currently out on medical parole.

The commissioners also interviewed Judge Jody Kollapen who was asked about the fact that he is 64 - and how much longer he believed he can serve on the bench.

Kollapen said he would be able to serve as a judge until he was 70 years old.

He also said his work fulfils him.

ALSO READ | Constitutional Court interviews to be rerun after successful Casac challenge

Meanwhile, Supreme Court of Appeal Judge Rammaka Mathopo, who is also vying for a position on the Constitutional Court bench, said mentoring women judges is one of the things he wants to continue doing.

Mathopo has run numerous causes and seminars to equip women; he told the JSC. 

I believe in one thing; we cannot sit here and pretend and say if women are inferior – they are not… .

Having acted in the Constitutional Court, he said he had a fair understanding of how things are done in that court.

He said there was value in him being afforded the opportunity to act in the court and understand how judgments are written and delivered. 

