Malema slams an 'absence of leadership' by govt amid threats of more unrest

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
SAPS officers stop looters from looting in central Durban during a period of unrest in July.
AFP
  • The EFF has accused the president of leaving the country leaderless during last month's unrest.
  • The party's leader Julius Malema briefed the media on Wednesday.
  • He called on the government to withdraw soldiers from the streets because they were intimidating civilians.

EFF leader Julius Malema says President Cyril Ramaphosa has been missing in action amid signs of a second wave of civil unrest.

This comes after looting and unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal last month and a threat earlier this week of national shutdown.

Malema was speaking during a press briefing on Wednesday, where he said that the absence of clear leadership from the government was a problem and would lead to even more chaos in the country.

He slammed the government for not having mechanisms in place to deal with uncertainty over the unrest in the country and added that the deployment of soldiers was not enough and that soldiers were never designed to resolve internal political issues.

He said:

We are no longer sure if we wake up tomorrow, if there'll still be malls or be schools or anything of that sort or everything will be burnt down because even the deployment of soldiers [is] not enough to cover the country.

Malema warned that the country was entering a dangerous zone if the government did nothing to completely resolve the unrest.

"I'm of the view that the absence of leadership is the one that fuels this uncertainty that we wake up to all the time. Every morning, we are told that there will be a shutdown in SA because there is no leadership that speaks directly to those issues," he said.

Malema added that the problem was not an insurrection or coup, but political differences within the ANC.

He said keeping soldiers on the ground for a long time was not helping anyone but intimidating civilians.

"These soldiers are deployed to intimidate us, to make us not express ourselves freely. How can you express yourself freely when there's a man here with boots and a long rifle and he's not saying anything. That alone is enough to intimidate people," he said.

Soldiers going hungry

Malema accused the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) of not attending to the needs of soldiers who alleged that they were being starved, and claimed that soldiers had reached out to the EFF for help.

"I saw a nonsensical statement by the SANDF that says there is ... fake news about [the] withdrawal of soldiers and about the shortage of food."

EFF leader Julius Malema at the Sahpra protest
EFF leader Julius Malema.

The soldiers deployed in KZN were not given even the daily allowance, including the danger allowance – but the same allowances were provided for the soldiers that are deployed in Gauteng," he said.

IEC

The red berets slammed the SA Electoral Commission (IEC) for not being transparent in their process of allowing political party candidates' lists to be submitted to them.

"The IEC says to us: 'We are postponing the closing time from 05:00 to 21:00 because of the queries that came from different political parties.' They don't give us the names of those political parties. How do you call that transparency?

"They postponed the time because the ANC could not meet the deadline of [17:00]." He accused the electoral commission of being biased and allowing the ANC to register their candidates after the deadline.

However, during a press briefing on Tuesday, the IEC denied ever flouting the process.

"We called the CEO of the IEC [Sy Mamabolo] who said: 'I checked, they said the system is closed.' 

I sent him a video where the system was still running and open. What is casting doubt about that? It is a fact that the system was not closed by 21:00. And the only party which had internal problems of registrations was the ANC," he said. The party is now demanding a list of all political parties, and the time they registered their last candidates.

"It means the IEC is in cahoots with these incompetent political parties and is prepared to accommodate and even protect their identity. We are saying to the IEC, be transparent. Don't talk to us [with] fork tongues. 'Several political parties.' What is that? Tell us who asked for [a] postponement from 17:00 to 21;00," he said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effjulius malemacyril ramaphosapoliticsunrestcrime
