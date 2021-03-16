Malema slams 'cowards' who criticised Zwelithini after his death

EFF leader Julius Malema says critics of King Goodwill Zwelithini are cowards.

He describes Zwelithini's critics as "peace-time heroes" - because they did not criticise the king when he was alive.

Malema says he spoke to Zwelithini about the land debate.

EFF leader Julius Malema hit back at critics of King Goodwill Zwelithini and said it was unbecoming to speak ill of the dead because they could not defend themselves.



"Most of these peace-time heroes speak badly [about King Zwelithini] now, but it was something they could not do when the king was still alive. So, we really have no time for cowards. If they had something to say, they should have said it to his face. Now, he cannot answer for himself," he told the media while visiting Nongoma on Tuesday afternoon.

King Zwelithini died last week of Covid-19-related complications after a long hospital stay, during which his diabetes condition was being monitored.

Since then, the royal household in Nongoma has been flooded with guests, including dignitaries from all over the country.



Malema said of Zwelithini that it was important to focus on the good.

"Let's look at what is good about the work the king did in this area and all over SA. We only learn the good from the dead and we deliberately ignore the bad because they are not here to answer for themselves."

He added that African culture was clear when it came to speaking about the dead.

"In the African culture, it is unheard of to speak bad about the dead. That's why, if we don't like you, the best thing is to keep quiet. So, let them keep quiet, because they speak very bad about the dead. When death visits them and we return the favour, people will be saying we are insensitive."

Malema said criticism of the king should be expected.

"The king was not money, he won't be loved by everybody. As a human being, we expect people to have different views about you, especially when you are a leader."

Land talks

Malema said he had many discussions with Zwelithini about the land redistribution debate.

"We had a huge debate with his majesty about the land and we had very interesting engagements on issues of land. We have always emphasised in the EFF that the custodians of the land, as it were now, are the kings and the chiefs. We need to work with them to make sure we redistribute the land and give it to our people."



He said both he and Zwelithini agreed that land should also be given to women.

"It must not only be given to males, it must also be given to females, an idea that his majesty cherished and accepted - that we have moved into an era, where there can no longer be men and women, we must be one nation."

Zwelithini is expected to be laid to rest on Wednesday evening in a private burial attended only by men, as per his final wishes.

His official memorial service will take place at the KwaKhethomthandayo Royal Palace in Nongoma on Thursday, starting at 10:00.