Malema tells DA to 'voetsek' after questioning who funded tea party with Zuma

Jason Felix
Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma met for tea at Nkandla on Friday (Twitter, Julius Malema)
  • The DA wants to know who funded the tea meeting between EFF leader Julius Malema and former President Jacob Zuma.
  • DA parliamentary chief whip Natasha Mazzone has written to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise to investigate the matter.
  • Malema had an almost immediate response to the party's request.

The DA wants to know who funded EFF leader Julius Malema's tea party with former President Jacob Zuma.

"Voetsek" was his answer to the official opposition on Sunday.

The DA posted a statement on Twitter in the name of parliamentary chief whip Natasha Mazzone regarding Malema's tea with Zuma.

The party is demanding details on who funded Friday's much talked about "event".

Mazzone has written to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise asking her to set a process in motion to investigate in full exactly how and who paid for an extravagant trip.

"The Speaker of the National Assembly has the authority to request the acting secretary of Parliament to investigate all travel claims made by any Member of Parliament and also has the authority to report any possible abuse of resources allocated to any current or former Member of Parliament to the relevant authority once she is made aware of such abuse," Mazzone said.

According to Mazzone, there are questions that require urgent attention.

"Were any official travel entitlements used to fund the visit? Were any vehicles of VIP protection service used to transport any of the guests to and from Nkandla? Were any benefits received in terms of travel or hospitality that require a declaration to be made in the register of Members Interests in Parliament. As Members of Parliament, we have an absolute responsibility to ensure that at no time is the South African taxpayers' money abused or wasted," she said.

The EFF's commander-in-chief made a dramatic helicopter entrance for his meeting with the former president at his Nkandla homestead.

Malema was joined by party spokesperson Vuyani Pambo and former national chairperson Dali Mpofu.

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina facilitated the meeting, which was also attended by ANC national executive committee member Tony Yengeni.

julius malema,jacob zuma
EFF spokesperson, Vuyani Pambo, Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina, Malema, Zuma, Tony Yengeni and Dali Mpofu. (Twitter, Julius Malema)

Zuma sparked outrage when he said in a statement that he would disregard an order by the Constitutional Court to appear before the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture because he had an issue with how it was constituted.

Zuma indicated that he intended to defy a Constitutional Court order compelling him to answer questions at the commission.

