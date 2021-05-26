Malema to Pan African Parliament: There shouldn't be 'difficulty with a principle that will unite Africans'

EFF leader Julius Malema had strong words for fellow MPs at the Pan African Parliament.

There have been calls for the rotation of the presidency of the legislative body.

Malema told MPs that rotation should not be a problem.

EFF leader Julius Malema took his aggressive debating style to the Pan African Parliament (PAP), and had some telling words for fellow MPs to consider.

On Wednesday, the PAP held its second-day session.

Malema took the opportunity to explain that the principle of rotation for the PAP presidency is not about sharing power, but uniting the continent.

The PAP is the legislative arm of the African Union (AU). He said:

Certain people think they have power over others. We must first understand the purpose of rotation, and if you have a problem with the candidate that Southern Africa is presenting, for instance, you will rather say we agree with the rotation, and therefore we'll suggest that the North must take it.

Malema told MPs that, if they are concerned about the unity of the continent "and are not serving the interests of colonialists and imperialists, they will not have a difficulty with a principle that will unite Africans".



In a statement on Monday, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise also called for unity and the rotation of the presidency of the PAP.

"The PAP is a fundamental instrument for our continent. I believe it must continue to be the home of African democracy, and continue to represent the people of Africa.

"We must remember that the PAP was set up to ensure the full participation of African people in the economic development and integration of the continent. We must all live up to it. Our potential will only be harnessed through unity," she said.

In calling for the rotation of the PAP presidency, Modise urged all to consider the bigger picture of why the PAP was formed.

"It is time that we recognise that unity is not how we show might. Unity will not come about on how we show wealth, unity is about slowing the pace to enable the slowest among us to keep up," said Modise.

She also emphasised the "need to lobby for the outstanding countries to ratify the Malabo Protocol, to enable the continental Parliament to deliver on its mandate more effectively".